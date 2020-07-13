Fans Are Convinced Meghan Markle Is Wearing This Breezy $76 Dress

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This past Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare appearance out near their home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The couple hasn’t been spotted in public since April, when they were photographed delivering meals to LA residents through Project Angel Food. This time, instead of sporting the perfect cozy joggers, Markle was seen in summer’s must-have dress.

The Daily Mail snapped a photo of the pair dressed casually in face masks, sunglasses, and hats while out running their errand. Managing to look effortlessly stylish while braving the LA heat is no easy feat, so fans were naturally curious about Meghan’s cute and comfy white linen dress. They’re convinced it’s the affordable Asymmetric Dress from Magic Linen — it rings up at just $76.

The linen dress is undeniably stylish with its asymmetric hemline, but it’s also practical thanks to its lightweight, breathable material. Bonus: There are even side pockets for extra storage, making the need to tote around a purse virtually unnecessary. If you’re looking to really lean into Markle’s look (and we don’t blame you), style the dress like she did with fuss-free cream flats and a timeless straw hat.

The dress is by the brand Magic Linen, an environmentally friendly retailer that’s Oeko-Tex certified, meaning all its pieces don’t contain potentially harmful chemicals and substances. It’s available in the Markle-preferred white hue and a pretty pink color in sizes XS through XL.

Shop the breezy summer must-have below. Your wallet, wardrobe, and the environment will thank you.

Buy It! Toscana Asymmetrical Linen Dress, $76; magiclinen.com