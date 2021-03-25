Meghan Markle Made This $84 Linen Dress Sell Out in Just Hours Last Year — Now It’s Back in a New Summer Color 

Meghan Markle has this magic touch that makes anything she wears instantly sell out. We call it the "Markle Sparkle." Her outfits bring brands into the spotlight, inspire Internet search frenzies, and influence fashion trends. That's exactly what happened last summer, when she was spotted wearing a dress from MagicLinen.
While running errands in Los Angeles with Prince Harry last July, she wore the eco-friendly brand's white Toscana linen dress with a straw hat, a pair of two-tone flats, and a white face mask for protection. Her surprisingly affordable summer dress sold out within a few hours after she was seen in it, and according to Lyst, searches for "white linen dresses" spiked 233 percent that weekend.
So needless to say, it's a pretty big deal that MagicLinen designed an entire new line inspired by that dress and brought the exact style back in a new color. Its spring/summer collection features 21 pieces, including dresses, rompers, shirts, blouses, jackets, and more, all made from the brand's signature high-quality linen that's extraordinarily comfortable and creates a timeless aesthetic.
Buy It! MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black, $84; magiclinen.com
Meghan's dress is available in her exact crisp white color, along with a soft pink hue and the new black version. It has a relaxed fit and an asymmetrical high-low hem that looks effortlessly stylish and keeps the wearer comfortably cool — which is likely why Meghan wore it in California's summer heat.
At the time of writing, the MagicLinen Toscana Dress is available in all sizes, XS to XL, but since it costs just $84, we're betting it'll sell out just as quickly as when Meghan wore it last year. Luckily, there are so many other gorgeous options from the new collection to shop. Some of our favorites include this ruffled-sleeve midi dress and this off-the-shoulder puff sleeve blouse.
Keep scrolling to shop more from the new MagicLinen collection — and quickly add Meghan's dress to your cart before the "Markle Sparkle" makes it sell out again!
Buy It! MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White, $84; magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Sleeveless Linen Dress Sewanee, $98; magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Classic Linen Dress Milos, $86; magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Relaxed Fit Linen Dress Madison, $106; magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Bardot Linen Blouse Korcula, $79; magiclinen.com
Buy It! MagicLinen Relaxed Fit Linen Pants Paia, $86; magiclinen.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.