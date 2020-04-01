Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out Madewell Tote Just Got an Eye-Catching Makeover

Image zoom Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Few items in Meghan Markle’s closet are as affordable as her beloved Madewell Transport Tote. When the Duchess of Sussex was spotted with this bag on her tour of South Africa this past October, the bag sold out almost everywhere quickly thereafter. But you don’t have to wait for a restock now; in fact, you can shop the tote in four new and fun prints, some of which are on sale.

Now available in tie-dye, ombre, and cheetah-print patterns, the canvas tote bag underwent a major makeover from the neutral look Markle modeled. The spirited prints make the perfect focal point of any outfit, especially in warm-weather months. If you’re taking even more inspiration from Meghan, a casual look with this bag is the way to go: When she carried her tote out, she wore classic black jeans, a denim jacket, and a white top — an outfit as dependable as the bag itself.

The durable canvas tote is lightweight and reliable, and it can store just about anything you need whether you’re taking it to the beach or out on weekend errands (it can double as a reusable shopping tote since it’s 14 inches wide). You won’t have to worry about overpacking it, either, because the strap is made of Italian leather and can loop around your shoulder for extra support.

Multipurpose bags usually cost upwards of $100, but each of the four new prints is no more than $85 (not to mention, shipping is free right now at Madewell). What’s more, the two cheetah prints are on sale and then some! Thanks to Madewell’s extra 30 percent off sale, you can get them for just $42 — just be sure to use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout.

Given the price tag and the versatile style options, it’s no wonder why shoppers everywhere, Meghan Markle included, are obsessed with this tote bag. And while you likely won’t wear it on a royal tour of a beautiful country anytime soon, you can feel like you’re about to with this tote in hand.

Buy It! Lighthouse Multi Canvas Transport Tote, $85; madewell.com

Buy It! Indigo Multi Canvas Transport Tote, $85; madewell.com

Buy It! Dried Cedar Multi Multi Canvas Transport Tote, $42 with code SWEETDEAL (orig. $85); madewell.com

Buy It!

Castle Rock Canvas Transport Tote, $42 with code SWEETDEAL (orig. $85); madewell.com

