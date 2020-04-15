Meghan Markle’s Exact Madewell Styles Are Seriously Discounted During This Rare Sale

Image zoom Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

While there are a number of in-person stores temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t stopped brands and retailers from offering up some amazing sales online — because a little retail therapy is definitely in order right now. That’s why we’ve been keeping an eye out for the latest and greatest discounts. Nordstrom has been dropping surprise flash deals every couple of days, Old Navy recently marked down everything on its website to less than $20, and Kate Spade is still hosting its epic surprise sale with up to 75 percent off handbags and accessories.

And the latest can’t-miss deal to catch our attention is from Madewell: The celeb-loved brand is offering 40 percent off (almost) everything on its website! There are over 880 styles marked down right now, but what makes this sale even sweeter is the fact that you can score several of Meghan Markle’s exact pieces for less, including her light-wash jean jacket and army green canvas Transport Tote.

She looked casually-cool wearing both Madewell items during a Cape Town outing on her South Africa royal tour with Prince Harry in September 2019. But she’s actually had the Madewell jean jacket in her closet for several years — she was spotted wearing it leaving her trailer on the set of Suits back in 2017. Both pieces have been labeled as best-sellers on Madewell’s website, and when the Transport Tote first launched at Nordstrom earlier this year, it immediately sold out (if that’s any indication that the Markle Sparkle is still in effect).

Meghan’s exact Madewell pieces are still in stock at the time of writing, and you can snag them for less by simply entering the promo code VERYRARE at checkout. (Note: The Transport Tote is currently 20 percent off.) With so many adorable styles included in this sale, we can’t resist adding a few others to our carts, too. Scroll down to shop our picks from Madewell’s sitewide sale — but don’t wait too long, because it ends tomorrow, April 16, at midnight ET.

Buy It! The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $70.80 with code VERYRARE (orig. $118); madewell.com

Buy It! The Canvas Transport Tote, $62.40 with code VERYRARE (orig. $78); madewell.com

Buy It! Rainbow-Inset Crop Sweatshirt, $35.70 with code VERYRARE (orig. $59.50); madewell.com

Buy It! The Meg Slide Sandal in Leather, $58.80 with code VERYRARE (orig. $98); madewell.com

Buy It! Striped Linen-Blend Paperbag Pants, $53.70 with code VERYRARE (orig. $89.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Button-Waist Wrap Midi Dress, $62.70 with code VERYRARE (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Stretch Denim A-Line Mini Skirt in Miller Wash, $41.70 with code VERYRARE (orig. $79.50); madewell.com

