Meghan Markle’s Madewell Jean Jacket Is Less Than $90 Right Now

It would be our dream come true to shop in Meghan Markle’s closet. Everything she wears instantly becomes something we need, but those items usually sell out within minutes or are too expensive for our budgets. That’s why we’re always keeping tabs on our favorite Meghan-worn pieces, like one of her go-to jackets that we just discovered is seriously discounted right now.

For a limited time, Madewell is offering 25 percent off your purchase on select items, which happens to include Meghan’s exact Madewell Jean Jacket. When you enter the promo code WHATASALE at checkout, you’ll see the discounted price of just $88 (originally $118) for Meghan’s denim jacket, which she wore in September 2019 during a royal tour outing in Cape Town with Prince Harry. She paired the jacket with a white button down shirt, black denim, and tan Brother Vellies flats. Meghan actually wore two Madewell pieces that day, carrying the brand’s Transport Tote bag, too. She was also spotted leaving the set of Suits in the same denim jacket back in April 2017.

Buy It! Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash, $88.50 with code WHATASALE (orig. $118); madewell.com

The light-wash jean jacket is made of 100 percent premium cotton denim and has a tailored fit that will never go out of style — one of the many reasons it has received more than just Meghan’s love and landed on Madewell’s best-sellers list. Hundreds of reviewers have given the jacket an overall 4.6 stars, with many saying it’s the “best jean jacket all around.”

“I’m in LOVE with this jacket,” one shopper wrote. “I have gotten so much wear out of it already and it is quickly becoming a staple in my closet!” Another jokingly added, “Seriously, if I didn’t already have a boyfriend, this would be it for me. And the jacket features pockets on the inside for secret things.”

Many say that because it’s a fitted jean jacket, it tends to run small — so if you want to layer it over a sweater or hoodie, they recommend sizing up.

Because we know how much Meghan adores Madewell, we rounded up seven other sale pieces that we could totally picture her wearing. They include this breezy striped linen wrap skirt for $24 off, this oversized white cotton button down shirt for under $60, and Madewell’s first-ever pair of vintage leather sneakers for just $66. But don’t wait too long to add these amazing deals to your carts because the sale ends on March 17. Keep scrolling to shop our top Madewell sale picks and get a little Markle Sparkle in your closet!

Buy It! Madewell Linen Dorset Blazer, $118.50 with code WHATASALE (orig. $158); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt, $59.62 with code WHATASALE (orig. $79.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Pull-On Wrap Midi Skirt in Stripe, $66 with code WHATASALE (orig. $88); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Women’s Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather, $66 with code WHATASALE (orig. $88); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell The Abroad Tote, $141 with code WHATASALE (orig. $188); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Ashcroft Sunglasses, $43.50 with code WHATASALE (orig. $56); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat, $29.62 with code WHATASALE (orig $39.50); madewell.com

