Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Embroidered Tank Top Is Less Than $20 Right Now
Score it before it’s gone!
When Meghan Markle went on a royal tour with Prince Harry to South Africa last September, the world couldn’t get enough of her fashion choices. From her $325 sustainably-made olive green maxi shirtdress from Staud to her $289 Club Monaco midi dress, each of the ensembles Meghan stepped out in seemed better than the last. But there was one under-the-radar outfit that the Duchess of Sussex wore in between appearances that you may have missed, and we happened to find it on major sale right now.
For most of her royal tour appearances in South Africa, Meghan opted for more sophisticated looks: sleek shirtdresses, trench dresses, and even a chic black Everlane jumpsuit. But for a private visit to the Cape Town memorial of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Meghan opted for a more casual getup consisting of a pair of DL1961 Emma Skinny Jeans and a gorgeous embroidered tank top with ruffle sleeves from none other than one of our favorite go-to brands for all things cool, Madewell.
Buy It! Madewell Embroidered-Strap Swing Top, $19.97 (orig. $78); madewell.com
What’s even cooler than the Duchess of Sussex wearing such an affordable brand is that right now during Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale you can shop her exact embroidered tank top for less than $20. We’re not kidding! Normally retailing for $78, the brand’s Embroidered-Strap Swing Top is on sale for a whopping 74 percent off. We’re not wasting any time adding it to our shopping carts — and you shouldn’t either. Knowing how quickly styles sell out after Meghan wears them, this top is going to fly off shelves in no time.
Hurry and scoop your size up while you still can and be sure to check out the rest of Madewell’s epic Secret Stock Sale before it ends soon.
