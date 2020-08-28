Meghan Markle’s Affordable Tote Bag Is Even Cheaper Right Now
Meghan Markle has this unspeakable magic power that makes anything she wears instantly sell out. (We call it the “Markle Sparkle.”) So we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for ways to get our hands on anything she owns. And good news, we discovered one of the most affordable handbags she’s ever carried is in stock and on sale: the Madewell Canvas Transport Tote.
She brought the army green crossbody along on her royal tour in South Africa, carrying it during an outing in Cape Town. It was hands-down one of our favorite Meghan moments because we’re so used to seeing her with a structured leather handbag in tow. And also because she kept it casual in a denim jacket (also from Madewell!), white button-down, black jeans, and a pair of woven flats.
If you’re looking for a sturdy carryall, now’s the perfect time to scoop up this Meghan-approved one while you can score it for 11 percent off. While that doesn’t seem like a big discount, it’s a pretty big deal to find anything she’s worn for less. And on top of that, it’s been a long-reigning Madewell best-seller, meaning the brand couldn’t keep it in stock even before Meghan carried it.
Plus, there’s an even bigger incentive to shop it right now. Madewell recently expanded its Insiders program to include even better rewards for members. As a Madewell Insider, you can now score one point for every dollar you spend (and double the points when you buy any of the brand’s beloved jeans). For every 250 points earned, you’ll receive $10 toward your next purchase, which can be used in stores and online. If you’re not already part of the program, click here to sign up (it’s completely free!).
That means, if you buy Meghan’s Madewell tote, you’ll earn 70 points and be that much closer to reaching the reward. Madewell is also offering an extra 30 percent off 1,300+ styles right now, which is all the more reason to become an Insider and shop.
We’re eyeing this breezy striped linen midi skirt that’s now only $42, these flattering high-rise skinny jeans that are a whopping $72 off, and these gorgeous strappy slingback sandals that are now half off their original price.
Keep scrolling to shop and start earning points towards free money at Madewell!
