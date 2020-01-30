Meghan Markle’s Affordable Madewell Tote Is Finally Available at Nordstrom

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is like King Midas, because everything she touches (wears, uses, etc.) turns to gold — or in her case, sells out immediately. At this point, almost anything she wears inevitably becomes unavailable within minutes, so whenever a Meghan Markle-touched piece gets stocked at one of our favorite retailers, we sit up and take note. And we’re excited to inform you that one of the most affordable handbags she’s ever carried just landed at Nordstrom!

You can now shop her Madewell Medium Canvas Transport Tote on the department store’s website. If you recall, Meghan carried the bag for an outing in Cape Town during her royal tour in South Africa with Prince Harry. The army green canvas tote caught our attention for a couple reasons: one, because it’s very different from the typical structured leather handbag she often chooses, and two, it’s super affordable at just $78.

Stitched together with a durable, textured canvas material, the modern tote is not only lightweight and reliable, but also spacious enough to hold a laptop, wallet, cosmetics bag, and anything else you might need for the day. Loose items can easily be organized thanks to its two convenient pockets — an exterior pocket for the things you need to grab quickly and a zippered interior one to safely stow smaller items like your keys, phone, and chapstick. But what really makes this the ultimate versatile tote is its multi-functional straps that allow you to carry it two ways. The soft, sturdy leather top-handle straps are designed to be held at your side, while the longer strap can be used to sling the bag over your shoulder like a crossbody (and Meghan so generously showed us both ways to carry it.)

It’s no wonder why this carryall is Madewell’s best-selling tote bag and has found its way into the Duchess’ closet. And while Madewell has been sold at Nordstrom for years, this is the first time we’ve spotted the bag for sale on the site — which is amazing news for royal fanatics and Nordstrom lovers alike. The tote was available in Meghan’s exact army green hue, but it sold out instantly after being discovered at Nordstrom. However, it’s still available in an equally pretty deep navy color and a dressed-up leather version, both of which are likely to sell out fast.

Scroll down to shop the reliable everyday tote, but don’t wait too long because we know how quickly Meghan-touched pieces sell out.

Buy It! Madewell Medium Canvas Transport Tote, $78; nordstrom.com

