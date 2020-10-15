The Sculpting Jeans Meghan Markle Loves Are on Sale for Prime Day
Plus score more of her favorite denim styles on sale, too
Meghan Markle’s laidback California-girl style has been on full display since she and Prince Harry have settled into their new home in Santa Barbara. From her striped wide-leg trousers to her chic sleeveless turtleneck sweater, Meghan’s recent sartorial choices have been giving us all of the wardrobe inspiration we could dream of. But the Duchess of Sussex’s love for a good old pair of jeans is something that we will always admire her for, and right now, there are a handful of her favorite styles on sale at Amazon.
With Amazon Prime Day well underway and only a few hours left to shop (deals end on October 14 at midnight PT), we’re filling our shopping carts and especially making sure to snag some of the coolest denim styles loved by the Duchess of Sussex herself while they’re on sale.
For her most recent appearance alongside Prince Harry on the Teenager Therapy podcast, Meghan wore an “RBG” T-shirt in honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a pair of Frame Le Garcon Jeans, which happen to be on sale as part of the secret designer sale offerings happening on Amazon Prime Day.
Buy It! Frame Le Garcon Jeans, from $177.65 (orig. $209); amazon.com
Don’t worry if your size in her Frame jeans is already sold out. You can also score the sculpting DL1961 Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans starting at just $55 that Meghan has been seen wearing on multiple occasions. There’s also her ultra-popular “Looker” jeans from Mother Denim on sale in a variety of washes starting at just $168, which she famously wore for her “relationship debut” with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games.
You can’t go wrong with any of these Meghan Markle-loved jeans, but just be sure to add them to your shopping cart before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at midnight.
Buy It! DL1961 Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans, from $63.64 (orig. $179–$189); amazon.com
Buy It! DL1961 Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans, from $53.54 (orig. $179–$189); amazon.com
Buy It! Mother The Looker Crop Jeans, from $193.80 (orig. $228); amazon.com
Buy It! Mother The Looker Ankle Fray Jeans, from $202.30 (orig. $238); amazon.com
Buy It! Mother The Looker Ankle Fray Skinny Jeans, from $168.30 (orig. $198); amazon.com
