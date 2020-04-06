Image zoom James Whatling/MEGA

There’s a reason Meghan Markle’s style is highly sought-after — it’s timeless, chic, and surprisingly fuss-free. Some of her go-to brands include wallet-friendly names like Madewell, Everlane, and Reformation, so it’s no surprise that her beauty look is equally accessible.

While Markle has remained fairly private over the past few years, she opened up about her favorite beauty finds in her pre-royal days. As it turns out, many of the products she’s name-checked are currently up to 15 percent off thanks to Nordstrom’s Beauty & Grooming Sale.

To achieve the Duchess of Sussex’s dewy glow, Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation is a good place to start. The lightweight foundation has over 1,300 five-star reviews and provides coverage without feeling too cakey. In fact, Markle’s former hair and makeup stylist Lydia F. Sellers told Refinery29 UK in 2018 that this was Markle’s go-to foundation because it allowed her freckles to peek through.

For a blush that gives you a “nice glow from within,” Markle told Allure in 2014 that she recommends Nars’ best-selling blush in Orgasm. And in that same interview, she listed MAC’s Eye Kohl eyeliner in Teddy as her preferred eyeliner. (Both are on sale for under $30.) The smooth, matte finish provides a smoldering, long-lasting look that will take you from day to night, without the need for touch-ups.

Finish things off with a few coats of Diorshow’s Iconic High Definition Lash Curler Mascara. Markle previously told Allure that it was her favorite mascara, and many Nordstrom customers agree, so we can’t say we’re surprised.

Shop these products (which start at only $16!) below during Nordstrom’s Beauty & Grooming Sale. But the discounts only last until April 7, so don’t wait.

Buy It! Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation, $54.40 (orig. $64); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nars Blush, $25.50 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Buy It! MAC Eye Kohl, $16.15 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Diorshow Iconic High Definition Lash Curler Mascara, $25.08 (orig. $29.50); nordstrom.com

