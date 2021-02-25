Meghan Markle’s $3,490 Lemon-Print Dress Is Nearly Sold Out — but We Found Pretty Lookalikes for Less
It’s the happiest print of the season
Move aside, florals, Meghan Markle just introduced us to the most mood-boosting print of the upcoming warm-weather season: lemons.
On February 22, Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their first (virtual) appearance since announcing they are expecting their second child on February 14. The couple made a surprise cameo during Spotify's Stream On event on Monday looking as stylish as ever. Prince Harry went with a classic white button-up and navy-blue trousers, while Markle wore a lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress you can't help but smile at.
Though they'll always be a classic, florals for spring can sometimes feel stale and boring. A sweeter, more whimsical spring pattern, like the one Markle wore, is enough to inject a fresh bit of spring cheer into any look. Lemons (and the color yellow) conjure up happy thoughts, and that's something we can all use more of right now, which is why we're expecting a huge surge in sale of lemon-print pieces.
Markle's Oscar de la Renta number certainly costs a pretty penny, going for a cool $3,490. The '60s-inspired shift dress has a classic, peplum hem, a round neckline, and a lovely lemon motif throughout, and though a few sizes of her exact dress are still available here, its price might make you a little more hesitant to add to cart. Good thing there are plenty of lookalikes for less.
Shop Meghan Markle-Inspired Lemon-Print Pieces
- Angashion Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $27.49); amazon.com
- Pizoff Lemon-Print Midi Dress, $22.98; amazon.com
- Reformation Pacey Lemon Print Minidress, $218; nordstrom.com
- Cocoship Vintage Sailor Pin Up Swimsuit, $30.99; amazon.com
- Oscar de la Renta Lemon-Print Fit & Flare Dress, $2,990; nordstrom.com
- Dokkia Lemon-Print Button-Up Blouse, $19.99; amazon.com
- Msbasic Wrap Dress, $25.99 (orig. $29.68); amazon.com
Whether you're searching for a cozy sweater to cuddle up in, a breezy summer dress to prep your warm-weather style, or a cute bathing suit (because the time for swimwear is creeping up fast!), you'll find the mood-boosting lemon print on just about everything. There's this cuddly lemon-print Rails sweater that's perfect if you prefer a subtle take on the motif or this ultra-comfy wrap dress that's available in plenty of prints, but of course we're partial to the lemon one.
Below, shop our favorite Markle-inspired lemon-print pieces that are sure to sweeten up your wardrobe in an instant.
Buy It! Angashion Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $27.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Pizoff Lemon-Print Midi Dress, $22.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Bbonlinedress Bowknot Vintage Polka Dot Swing Dress, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Rails Perci Lemon Print Cotton & Cashmere Sweater, $198; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Reformation Pacey Lemon Print Minidress, $218; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Taydey A-Line Pleated Vintage Skirt, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Oscar de la Renta Lemon-Print Fit & Flare Dress, $2,990; nordstrom.com
