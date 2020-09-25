Meghan Markle Wore This Season’s Trendiest Pants — Here’s How to Get the Look
They’re the edgy fall staple your wardrobe may be missing
Meghan Markle is fully embracing fall weather in one of the season’s trendiest styles. Earlier this week, while making a surprise appearance on America’s Got Talent (and giving us a glimpse into another room in her California home), she gave us a clue about the stars of her fall wardrobe.
She wore a Victoria Beckham camel-colored button-down shirt with a pair of black leather trousers, a pant that is undeniably one of fall’s most classic staples. The versatile style is a step up from your regular ol’ jeans, one that can instantly put a little edge in any ensemble. The possibilities are pretty much endless when it comes to dressing up leather pants — pair them with a basic button-down like Meghan or with an oversized sweater for a comfy, casual look.
Get the Look:
It’s hard to identify where Meghan’s exact style is from, but they appear to have a looser fit (and pockets!), leading us to believe they are trousers rather than skin-tight leggings. If you want to steal her style, we rounded up seven similar pairs for as little as $35; they include this under-$100 faux-leather straight-leg option and this sleek high-rise style from Levi’s. We also adore these leather-like joggers from Spanx because they were designed with comfort in mind.
Sure, we’re not going many places these days, but Meghan just proved that we can rock a pair of leather pants in the comfort of our homes. Keep scrolling to get the look!
Buy It! Hue Women's Leatherette Leggings, $34.95–$48; amazon.com
Buy It! Ecupper Women’s Black Faux Leather Pants, $36.98–$37.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Halogen Crop Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants, $89; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BlankNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BB Dakota Vegan Leather Paper Bag Pants, $110; shopbop.com
Buy It! Levi’s Faux Leather Rib Cage Straight Pants, $128; shopbop.com
Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Jogger, $148; spanx.com
