Meghan Markle Wore This Season’s Trendiest Pants — Here’s How to Get the Look

They’re the edgy fall staple your wardrobe may be missing

By Alex Warner
September 25, 2020 05:07 PM
Meghan Markle is fully embracing fall weather in one of the season’s trendiest styles. Earlier this week, while making a surprise appearance on America’s Got Talent (and giving us a glimpse into another room in her California home), she gave us a clue about the stars of her fall wardrobe. 

She wore a Victoria Beckham camel-colored button-down shirt with a pair of black leather trousers, a pant that is undeniably one of fall’s most classic staples. The versatile style is a step up from your regular ol’ jeans, one that can instantly put a little edge in any ensemble. The possibilities are pretty much endless when it comes to dressing up leather pants — pair them with a basic button-down like Meghan or with an oversized sweater for a comfy, casual look. 

Get the Look:

It’s hard to identify where Meghan’s exact style is from, but they appear to have a looser fit (and pockets!), leading us to believe they are trousers rather than skin-tight leggings. If you want to steal her style, we rounded up seven similar pairs for as little as $35; they include this under-$100 faux-leather straight-leg option and this sleek high-rise style from Levi’s. We also adore these leather-like joggers from Spanx because they were designed with comfort in mind

Sure, we’re not going many places these days, but Meghan just proved that we can rock a pair of leather pants in the comfort of our homes. Keep scrolling to get the look! 

Amazon

Buy It! Hue Women's Leatherette Leggings, $34.95–$48; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ecupper Women’s Black Faux Leather Pants, $36.98–$37.98; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Crop Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants, $89; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants, $98; nordstrom.com

ShopBop

Buy It! BB Dakota Vegan Leather Paper Bag Pants, $110; shopbop.com

ShopBop

Buy It! Levi’s Faux Leather Rib Cage Straight Pants, $128; shopbop.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Jogger, $148; spanx.com

