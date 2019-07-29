Royal Kisses! Shop Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Beloved Lipstick Brands in Honor of National Lipstick Day

Image zoom

It’s National Lipstick Day! To celebrate the occasion, we turned to some of our favorite royal ladies’ beauty bags to search for the very best lipsticks. If you love a good pinky-nude lip color, good news — Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have found your perfect go-to shades. Even better news? We found both of their faves at Nordstrom (so you can easily add them to your cart while you’re shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!).

Meghan Markle’s (Rumored) Favorite Lipstick

When it comes to her favorite lip color, Meghan is known to keep her lipstick arsenal full of nudes. According to her wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, she prefers to wear a classic, neutral lip. “The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it,” Martin told PEOPLE. “She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything.”

Last year, there were rumors flying around the beauty industry that the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite lipstick was Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick in the shade Very Victoria. (The name of the shade was actually inspired by one of Meghan’s wedding guests, Victoria Beckham.) The taupe-y nude hue pairs perfectly with any look and is great if you want au naturel lip. The reason Meghan and everyone else loves this magic Charlotte Tilbury lipstick is because it’s formulated with 3D glow pigments that make the lips appear fuller and plumper.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage; Nordstrom

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, $34; nordstrom.com

Kate Middleton’s Wedding Day Lipstick

The Duchess of Cambridge is infamously known for doing her own wedding day makeup using only Bobbi Brown beauty products — which includes the brand’s best-selling semi-matte lipstick in the shade sandwash pink. Its iconic creamy, long-lasting, non-drying formula is what sent it to the top of the best-sellers list and made it worthy enough to be worn by the future Queen.

Image zoom Indigo/Getty Images; Nordstrom

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Sandwash Pink; $29; nordstrom.com

If you’ve been on the hunt for that perfect lipstick color to keep in your purse at all times, take a page from both Duchesses beauty books and keep it simple with a pinky-nude hue.