Everything You Need to Rent Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Style

Royal fanatics, if you’re obsessed with copying Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s style for less, we have you covered — well, Rent the Runway has you covered. In case you’re unfamiliar, the online fashion subscription service lets you rent designer pieces for a monthly fee, starting at $89 for a membership (which is a steal compared to the high price tag of buying just one designer item).

Here’s how it works: You pick between two plans — there’s Rent the Runway Update ($89 per month) and Rent the Runway Unlimited ($159 per month, but you can get $100 off your first two months with code RENT100) — and build your shipment from a selection of 600+ designer styles. If you choose the Update plan, you can pick up to four pieces for the month and trade in one piece during that time, whereas with the Unlimited plan, you can refresh your wardrobe as often as you’d like (which is perfect for staying up-to-date with the Duchesses’ ever-changing fashions, and the service we recommend trying out).

Getty (2)

In fact, it means you could essentially get lookalikes for pieces from Meghan or Kate’s outfits every time they step out. We know, too good to be true, right? We picked a few of our favorite spring styles from each Duchess and found lookalikes for their outfits to show you just how easy it is to rent their style. Seriously, it’s so easy that the Rent the Runway reviews page is full of shoppers who call the service life changing.

Keep scrolling to see how, and happy renting! (P.S. Don’t forget to use our exclusive promo code to save even more.)

Kate Middleton’s Sunshine Yellow Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spring has sprung, which means you need a bright-colored dress in your closet. Take a page from the royal mom’s style book and rent a sunshine yellow dress like the one Kate wore at Wimbledon last year. After all, the dreary winter is over, and a vibrant color is way more fun to wear in the sunny weather.

Rent the Runway

Rent It! Amanda Uprichard Martinique Dress ($253 retail), renttherunway.com; Halston Heritage Cap Sleeve Open Back Dress ($295 retail), renttherunway.com; Rachel Roy Collection Yellow Crew Neck Dress ($129 retail), renttherunway.com

Meghan Markle’s Cotton Striped Dress

DARREN ENGLAND/AFP/Getty Images

A lightweight, cotton dress is the perfect breezy summer dress that you can wear anywhere. Take a cue from Meghan who kept cool in a grey and white striped dress from Reformation (now sold out) during a royal tour with Prince Harry.

Rent the Runway

Rent It! Slate & Willow Woven Tie Front Dress ($70 retail), renttherunway.com; dRA Striped Malibu Dress ($148 retail), renttherunway.com; Theory Spaghetti Day Dress ($365 retail), renttherunway.com

Kate Middleton’s Floral Dress

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate channeled major spring vibes with the black flower-print dress she wore to the National Portrait Gallery in London last year. A floral midi dress is the perfect piece for transitioning into the warmer months, so we’ll definitely be renting a few of these ASAP.

Rent the Runway

Rent It! Fuzzi Floral Printed Midi Dress ($440 retail), renttherunway.com; Lauren Ralph Lauren Floral Amadora Dress ($135 retail), renttherunway.com; Jill Jill Stuart Floral Cutout Dress ($348 retail), renttherunway.com

Meghan Markle’s Denim Midi Dress

PA Images/INSTARimages

Denim is having a moment this spring! Meghan Markle was already ahead of the trend when she wore a Carolina Herrera denim midi dress to accompany her husband’s polo match last July. Since the trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, you’ll definitely be on the hunt for a denim dress for summer — and Rent the Runway has tons of incredibly cute ones!

Rent the Runway

Rent It! Solace London Lewis Denim Dress ($555 retail), renttherunway.com; Derek Lam 10 Crosby Denim Fit and Flare Dress ($395 retail), renttherunway.com; Amur Denim Emery Dress ($368 retail), renttherunway.com

Kate Middleton’s Blue and White Shirtdress

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

We hardly ever see Kate in casual dresses, but when we do, it feels so relatable. Last summer, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue and white striped sundress with a pair of wedges, and we’re still thinking about how cute the look was.

Rent the Runway

Rent It! Alexis Blue Striped Briley Dress ($605 retail), renttherunway.com; Tome Striped Halter Dress ($1,463 retail), renttherunway.com; J.O.A. Button Down Dress ($88 retail), renttherunway.com

Meghan Markle’s Pink Floral Dress

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan looked stunning in a pink floral Figue dress to deliver her first royal tour speech in October. All eyes were already on the royal, but especially because of her bright floral hues, which are inspiring us to rent something fun and colorful for our spring and summer wardrobes.

Rent the Runway

Rent It! Derek Lam Collective Poppy Drawstring Dress ($300 retail), renttherunway.com; Tanya Taylor Luciana Dress ($595 retail), renttherunway.com; Slate & Willow Rose vine Maxi ($300 retail), renttherunway.com