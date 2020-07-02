Meghan Markle’s Favorite Espadrilles Are Majorly Discounted at This Secret Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

What do Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have in common? Besides both being married to brothers of the royal family and having an impeccable fashion sense, they both really love Castañer espadrilles. Meghan’s a fan of the black lace-up Carina wedges, while Kate prefers a tan suede lace-up pair, an older style that’s no longer available. They’ve each worn their favorite respective pairs at least four times publicly, and Meghan iconically wore hers twice in one day with two different outfits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In case you’re not familiar with Rue La La, the website is essentially a curated boutique full of amazing flash deals on must-have fashion brands, which often includes discount designer pieces. It also features savings of up to 70 percent off on home decor, kitchen appliances, and travel accessories. The only catch? To unlock access to these incredible offers, you’ll have to become a Rue La La La member — but membership is always free. All you have to do is enter your email address to start perusing the deals.

Meghan’s Castañer wedges aren’t the only discounted pair you’ll find on its website. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, is also a fan of the brand, and her beige espadrilles are on sale. But sizes for both of the women’s wedges are selling out fast, and this Rue La La sale is set to expire in less than 24 hours (it ends at approximately 10 a.m. ET on July 3). So, if you want to get some Meghan and Kate-loved espadrilles for summer, we suggest moving quickly. Scroll down to shop some of our other favorite styles included in this Rue La La sale.

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Castañer Carina Ankle Wrap Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $89.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Castañer Carina Ankle Wrap Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $89.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Castañer Chiarta Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $99.99 (orig. $145); ruelala.com

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Castañer Joyce Ankle Wrap Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $89.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Image zoom Rue La La

Buy It! Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Espadrille, $119.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com