Meghan Markle, Kate Hudson, and Kendall Jenner All Love This Shoe Brand — and It’s on Sale

What do Meghan Markle, Kate Hudson, and Kendall Jenner have in common? When it comes to the bulk of their wardrobe, probably not that much. Markle prefers brands like Club Monaco and Victoria Beckham; Hudson keeps it cool and casual with Timberland boots and lots of leggings; and Jenner is among the Hollywood crowd that regularly shops up-and-coming labels like Ksubi and sustainable brands like Warp + Weft. That said, there is one common thread among these three style icons: Stuart Weitzman shoes.

This legend of a shoe label has perhaps the biggest celeb fan base of all — one that not only includes Markle, Hudson, and Jenner, but also Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Gigi Hadid, plus countless others. The footwear brand’s Nudistsong Sandal is easily the most popular shoe among red carpet attendees, and its skin-tight sock boots might as well have kicked off the sock bootie reign. Although the label does land on the pricer end, Stuart Weitzman’s shoes are up to 60 percent off right now thanks to this once-in-a-lifetime sale on sale event (cue the shopping spree!)

We sifted through the seemingly-endless options (something we’re certainly not complaining about), and found some standouts, like these Milla 60 boots that Jenner wore with a cheetah-print mini dress and a pair of chic (though comfy) platforms that we could totally see Hudson wearing. Just add code SWFORYOU20 at checkout to receive an extra 20 percent off items that are already on sale.

Whether you’re in the market for boots, a good heel, comfy-chic sneakers, or a classic pair of loafers, Stuart Weitzman’s sale on sale event has it all. Shop our favorite styles below.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Wren 75 Boot, $276 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $575); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Payson Logo Flat, $189.69 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $395); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Riela 50 Loafer, $216 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $450); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Jerry Sandal, $180 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $425); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Nudistsong Sandal, $191.20 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $398); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The SW-612 Sneaker, $159.20 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $398); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Milla 60 Boot, $306 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $795); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Excelsa Flat, $140 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $350); stuartweitzman.com

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Cleora Boot, $238.40 with code SWFORYOU20 (orig. $595); stuartweitzman.com

