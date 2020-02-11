Meghan Markle Once Called This Perfume Her ‘Signature Scent’ — and It’s at Nordstrom

You can even get a free gift with purchase, just in time for Valentine’s Day

By EDITOR
February 11, 2020 12:39 AM
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Courtesy Nordstrom

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away (but who’s counting?). And if you’re looking for the finishing touch to your date night ensemble, allow Meghan Markle to be your unofficial muse. It should come as no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex, known for her timeless style, would know a thing or two about perfume. One of the fragrances she’s praised before? Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell Cologne, which is currently available at Nordstrom with a complimentary gift. 

In a 2015 interview with Essex UK, Meghan called the perfume her “signature daytime scent,” noting that the fragrance always garnered compliments. Described as clean, powdery, and sweet, this wildflower-inspired blend is mesmerizing but never overwhelming — which is ideal for when you’re planning to cuddle up close to your S.O. on February 14. 

One happy Nordstrom reviewer mirrors Meghan’s sentiments by writing: “This is one of my favorite scents. Subtle and pretty, not overpowering. I have been complimented many times when I wear it.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Sweet Personalized Necklace Is Available at Nordstrom — and It’s Less Than $150

While the $140 perfume is already a relatively good deal for a Meghan Markle-loved product, right now you’ll also receive deluxe samples of the brand’s English Pear & Freesia Body Cream, Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, and Wild Blueberry Cologne when you purchase the fragrance from Nordstrom.com. If you spend $200 or more on Jo Malone purchase at Nordstrom, you’ll also get a deluxe sample of the Peony & Blush Suede Cologne in a festive, heart-shaped gift box.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a pretty, yet unexpected, date night scent, or you’re just looking to treat yourself (or a loved one) this Valentine’s Day, we highly recommend the fragrance that Meghan once raved about. Nearly five years later, it has stood the test of time. 

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne, $140; nordstrom.com

