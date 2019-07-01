You Probably Didn't Notice This Tiny Detail from Meghan Markle's Outfit Last Weekend — and the Sweet Meaning Behind It

Image zoom

In case you missed it: New mom Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave to make a surprise appearance at a Yankees baseball game in London over the weekend. An impromptu step out from the Duchess is enough to get our attention, but we were even more stunned by the gorgeous dainty Jennifer Meyer earrings she wore with her all-black ensemble.

The 18-karat gold earrings have a sleek rectangular shape that makes them the perfect accessory for any outfit. But the thing that really caught our eye was the beautiful turquoise inlay on the earrings. Meghan has been wearing a lot of turquoise jewelry since the birth of baby Archie — and there may be a reason for that.

Buy It! Jennifer Meyer 18-Karat Gold Turquoise Earrings, $395; net-a-porter.com

When she first stepped out with Prince Harry to debut little Archie, she was wearing a necklace detailed with three round turquoise bezel-set drops. Heather Askinoise, co-founder of Energy Muse and co-author of Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In to the Real You, told PEOPLE that turquoise is known to be the “master healer.”

“It is a wonderful gemstone to connect with when you want to bring focus to your health,” she said. “Turquoise is the perfect crystal for a new mom as it is said to bring blessings to those who wear it.”

So it’s no wonder why Meghan has been wearing the blue-hued gem lately. Somehow her exact turquoise stunners ($395) are still available to shop at Net-a-Porter — but don’t fret if the earrings are a bit out of your price range because we found tons of affordable options that look nearly identical. Keep scrolling to shop them — which you’ll definitely want to do to copy Meghan’s style. We imagine she’ll be wearing a lot more of the gem in the future.

Buy It! Ellie Stud Earrings in Turquoise, $39.97 (orig. $50); kendrascott.com

Buy It! Gorjana Olivia Huggie Earrings, $50; shopbop.com

Buy It! Zoë Chicco Turquoise Stud Earrings, $165; nordstrom.com