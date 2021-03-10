Meghan Markle Wore a $60 Jacket to Give Oprah a Tour of Her Chicken Coop — and It’s Still in Stock

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are embracing a "back to basics" lifestyle since stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

One day after filming their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple gave the mogul a tour of their backyard, which happens to have a chicken coop filled with rescued chickens that's adorably named "Archie's Chick Inn." While Meghan wore a symbolic silk Giorgio Armani dress for the sit-down portion, she kept it casual in a back-to-basics ensemble during the follow-up. She opted for a classic white button-down shirt with skinny jeans, a pair of Hunter rain boots, and an army green rain jacket from one of her longtime favorite brands.

Her outer layer, dubbed the Perfect Lightweight Jacket, is one of J.Crew's best-selling styles, and it's so popular that the brand continues to drop it in new bold colors and patterns. The style is made from a water-resistant material and has an adjustable waist drawcord to make the relaxed fit more figure-flattering if you choose. The jacket has all the smart features you'd want in a raincoat, like a hidden zipper with snap buttons to ensure you'll stay dry, a fishtail hem that provides extra coverage for your backside, and functional cuff snaps so that you can roll up the sleeves if needed.

In fact, it has racked up hundreds of positive reviews from shoppers who have crowned it "the best rain jacket ever."

"I love this rain jacket, especially after having truly put it to the test with a full day of rain at an amusement park," one wrote. "It was comfortable, lightweight, easy to move around in, and it truly kept me dry all day. It also dried up quickly when I was out of the rain for a bit. The waist cinches easily for a nice fit, the hood also cinches easily so that your head really stays dry!"

Available in Meghan's choice of moss green, along with three other colors, the jacket normally costs $128 — but for a limited time you can snag it for a steep discount during J.Crew's sale on spring essentials. It's currently being shown as 45 percent off on the product page, but you can get an additional 15 percent off by entering the code EXTRA at checkout. This knocks the price down to just $59 for her exact J.Crew raincoat, which is more than half-off.

At the time of writing, her exact style is in stock in almost every size. But given her recent stamp of approval and its incredibly low price, we have a feeling the J.Crew rain jacket won't be available for much longer. If your size happens to sell out, we went ahead and found a few similar options from Amazon that are even more affordable, including this nearly identical option for $40.

