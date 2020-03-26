Meghan Markle's J.Crew Cardigan Is Only $89 at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

Meghan Markle has a major influence on the styles we shop for (and now the streaming services we sign up for, too). Though we may not be getting any new fashion inspo from her for a while, we’re always looking for ways to incorporate anything she’s previously worn into our closets. So you can imagine our excitement when we discovered her J.Crew blazer sweater is in stock and on sale at Nordstrom!

If you recall, Meghan attended the U.S. Open last September to cheer on her friend, Serena Williams, wearing a full-on J.Crew ensemble; she draped the light gray sweater blazer over a belted denim dress from the brand.

The versatile layering piece features a collarless, draped neckline that hangs loosely for an overall relaxed fit. It has a mid-length cut that hits just above the knee and features two front pockets that are deep enough to hold your smartphone. Plus, it’s made from a cotton-wool blend, making it one of those cozy pieces you’ll never want to take off.

It’s comfortable enough to fit into your loungewear rotation while working from home home, but it’ll also be a work-appropriate staple when the time comes to return to the office. What’s even better is the fact that you can score the black version of the J.Crew Juliette blazer sweater for 40 percent off during the Nordstrom Spring Sale, knocking the price down to $89 (originally $148). We also found the blazer sweater discounted in four other colors on J.Crew’s website.

We could all use a little Markle Sparkle in our lives right now. Scroll down to shop this cozy find from Meghan’s closet while you can get it on sale.

Buy It! J.Crew Juliette Collarless Sweater Blazer, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

