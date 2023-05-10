Meghan Markle's Go-To Spring Jacket Is No Longer Available — but This Upgraded Version Is on Sale

The Duchess of Sussex most recently wore her utility jacket from J.Crew on a hike with friends

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / J.Crew

Meghan Markle has a thing for J.Crew jackets.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, went hiking in California in one of her go-to J.Crew jackets, which she has been wearing for years. For the outdoor occasion, Markle donned the Perfect Lightweight Jacket in army green, which she was last seen in during a sit-down interview with Oprah in 2021. While the mom-of-two's exact jacket is no longer available, J.Crew recently jacket/BP290" title="revamped the style" context="body" sid=""/] — and the new version is still available in most sizes, all of which are discounted right now.

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
J.Crew

Buy It! jacket/BP290?color_name=general-surplus" title="J.Crew New Perfect Lightweight Jacket" context="body" sid=""/], $109.50–$149.99 (orig. $188); jacket/BP290?color_name=general-surplus" title="jcrew.com" context="body" sid=""/]

The refreshed jacket/BP290?color_name=general-surplus" title="Perfect Lightweight Jacket" context="body" sid=""/] maintains the same silhouette as its popular predecessor with a hood and button closure in a water-repellent fabric, but it features a longer hem in the back for extra coverage, an extended collar for windy days, and an elastic bungee at the waist for a flattering fit. The green color is more olive than the previous army shade, and it's also available in jacket/BP290?color_name=soft-champagne" title="soft pink" context="body" sid=""/], jacket/BP290?color_name=black" title="basic black" context="body" sid=""/], and jacket/BP290?color_name=mountain-stream" title="baby blue" context="body" sid=""/].

Markle started wearing green jackets from J.Crew way back in 2016 when she was spotted heading to yoga classes with her mom in the spring staple. In 2019, she rewore the same jacket, which featured more pockets than her recent pick, while visiting a stable with Prince Harry. Clearly, she favors the practical style — and you should too.

Utility jackets are versatile layering pieces to have in your wardrobe for unpredictable spring weather. Wear it during chilly mornings and if the sun peeks out, simply tie it around your waist like Markle did. This similar style is half the price of the J.Crew option, ringing in at just $48 at Amazon.

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! SheKiss Canvas Shacket, $47.99; amazon.com

Markle wore her utility jacket with black leggings, a T-shirt, hiking shoes, and a hat, but you can also wear the spring essential with jeans and sneakers. This hooded version by Levi's is currently on sale at Amazon, and this military style by Lucky Brand is marked down at Zappos. Below, shop more green utility jackets inspired by Meghan Markle's J.Crew favorite.

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Hooded Anorak Jacket, $70.34 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Soulomelody Women's Military Anorak Jacket, $52.98 (orig. $69.98); amazon.com

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
Zappos

Buy It! Lucky Brand Utility Jacket, $74.25 (orig. $99); zappos.com

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Oversized Utility Jacket, $89.95 (orig. $148); anthropologie.com

Meghan Markle J.Crew Jacket
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Northover Jacket, $84.99 with code TOOGOOD (orig. $138); madewell.com

