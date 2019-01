The Duchess of Sussex stopped traffic in her striking red Sentaler coat during a visit the town of Birkinhead in Merseyside, which she wore with a purple Babaton by Aritzia dress, red Stuart Weitzman heels and a brown Gabriela Hearst bag. Even if you’re not ready to go quite so bold, a coat in this scarlet shade is flattering on everyone and looks just as gorgeous with jeans and neutrals. Check out our 11 cutest lookalikes ahead.