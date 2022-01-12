These Meghan Markle-Inspired Necklaces Are the Perfect Sentimental Valentine's Day Gift
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may be searching for a present for someone special. Sure, you could buy flowers or chocolates, but if you want to step up your gift game, you may want to take a page from Meghan Markle's jewelry guide.
The Duchess loves to keep her family close to her heart — by way of necklaces, that is. She's worn several custom necklaces that pay homage to her husband, Prince Harry, and two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. Rather than going the traditional route with a heart-shaped jewelry, we love the idea of choosing a piece that has sentimental meaning. It's a timeless and thoughtful gift that your partner can wear regularly and cherish forever.
Psst… there's no shame in treating yourself to a nice new necklace for V-Day, too. We know Carrie Bradshaw would approve! From initial necklaces to engraved tags, there are a myriad of customizable options on the market, so we turned to Meghan for a little inspiration. Below, we're highlighting four personalized necklaces she's worn, along with a few other budget-friendly styles.
Keep scrolling to find the perfect custom necklace for yourself or your Valentine!
Asymmetrical Initials Necklace
Before Meghan and Harry were officially a couple in the public eye, she would often wear a dainty 14-karat gold necklace with the letters "H" and "M" while filming on the set of Suits. Its asymmetrical design was a subtle way of telling the world they were together. The barely-there necklace would be perfect for someone who loves minimalist accessories.
For $240, you can customize your own version of the Maya Brenner initial necklace that Meghan owns. It can feature up to three letters, and you'll get to choose the chain length and type of metal. If one letter is all you want, this asymmetrical necklace from Gorjana is $55 cheaper, and this rhinestone-adorned monogram option from Anthropologie is under $40.
Constellation Necklace
In a recent video celebrating her 40th birthday, Meghan wore two gold constellation necklaces by Logan Hollowell representing the zodiac signs of her two children. The pendant is slightly larger than those on name necklaces, making it a unique way to showcase your loved ones. It would be a great Valentine's gift for someone who follows astrology or a new mom.
Each of Meghan's constellation necklaces cost more than $1,500, but this cubic zirconia one from Nordstrom looks nearly identical for a fraction of the price. There's also this option from Etsy that allows you to put multiple tiny constellations on one chain for less than $30.
Single Letter Necklace
Meghan made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon in 2019 to support her friend Serena Williams. She accessorized with a small gold "A" initial necklace that was gifted to her from Verse. It was a sweet tribute to her son Archie who was born a few months earlier. The Australian jeweler experienced a huge sales surge shortly after Meghan wore it.
It features a single letter that's designed to hang in the center of the chain, making it easy to wear with other layered necklaces. Whether it's representative of a spouse, partner, child, or even yourself, it'll be a special gift for the wearer. If Meghan's exact necklace is beyond your budget, this similar initial chain is available for $500 less, and this 18-karat gold necklace is on sale for just $60 at Madewell.
Small Initial Tag Necklace
While attending the U.S. Open in 2019, Meghan wore a personalized necklace from Los Angeles-based brand Mini Mini Jewels. Her gold chain was strung with two 14-karat gold dog tag pendants engraved with the initials "H" and "M," each of which was adorned with a tiny diamond in the upper left corner. Several other famous moms own the same necklaces, including Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis.
An engraved necklace feels extra special because you've taken the time to have it customized. The Mini Mini Jewels initial pendants go for $175 and can be personalized with the wearer's birthstone. For $80 less, this rectangular pendant from Merjuri is just as pretty. We also love this necklace from Tiny Tags that lets you add up to eight letters, so you've got the option to add their whole name if it fits.
