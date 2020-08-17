Meghan Markle’s $228 Sleeveless Blouse Sold Out, but We Found 7 Lookalikes You Can Still Shop

Last week, Meghan joined Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of the 19th* non-profit, non-partisan newsroom, online for a virtual summit. For the event, Meghan wore her hair down in gorgeous loose waves and opted for a $228 orange sleeveless blouse from Hugo Boss as she spoke about gender equity and her return to California. Her tunic-style top is not only an eye-catching shade of orange (one we’re not used to seeing her wear!), but it’s made from a lustrous silk blend with a flattering crew neck silhouette.