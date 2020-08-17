Meghan Markle’s $228 Sleeveless Blouse Sold Out, but We Found 7 Lookalikes You Can Still Shop
They start at just $8
When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle has never been one to shy away from bold hues. From her $1,895 turquoise Victoria Beckham dress and green bespoke Emilia Wickstead midi to her purple Babaton by Aritzia dress paired with a bright red Sentaler wrap coat, it’s clear that the Duchess of Sussex likes to have fun with color. The same can be said for her most recent ensemble.
Last week, Meghan joined Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of the 19th* non-profit, non-partisan newsroom, online for a virtual summit. For the event, Meghan wore her hair down in gorgeous loose waves and opted for a $228 orange sleeveless blouse from Hugo Boss as she spoke about gender equity and her return to California. Her tunic-style top is not only an eye-catching shade of orange (one we’re not used to seeing her wear!), but it’s made from a lustrous silk blend with a flattering crew neck silhouette.
Of course, Meghan’s exact Hugo Boss blouse is already sold out, but that didn’t stop us from finding seven similar tops to steal her style. Starting at just $8, these stylish sleeveless tops are sure to add a fashionable pop of color to your wardrobe at a fraction of the cost. From this pretty ruffle-trimmed top from Loft on sale for just $18 to this best-selling racerback cami blouse for only $15 on Amazon, these orange-hued tanks are bound to become your new go-tos for Zoom calls, date nights, and everything else in between.
Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite orange sleeveless tops inspired by Meghan Markle now.
Buy It! Allimy Ruffle Trim Neckline Tank Top, $18.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse, $59; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Shop Dordor Soft Jersey Knit Round Neck Tunic Top, $13.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Uniqlo Cotton Sleeveless T-Shirt, $7.90 (orig. $9.90); uniqlo.com
Buy It! LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Cami Blouse, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Loft Pleated Ruffle Shell, $17.70 with code WANT (orig. $29.50); loft.com
Buy It! Ann Taylor Racerback Tank, $34.50; anntaylor.com
