This Meghan Markle-Loved Maternity Brand Just Launched at Nordstrom Days Before Her Due Date

Meghan Markle is nearing her due date! Though we’re all anxiously awaiting the news of Baby Sussex’s arrival, we won’t know until days after the birth. In anticipation of the royal baby, we’re excited because one of the Duchess’ go-to maternity brands, HATCH Collection, just launched at one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom.

Known for its incredibly flattering designs, the brand creates pieces that will accommodate women during every trimester of pregnancy, all the way into life with their little ones. HATCH’s chic maternity line features timeless dresses, jumpsuits, tops, pants, and even swimwear that are so cute and versatile you’ll want to wear them beyond your pregnancy — or before it even begins. And you can now get some of the brand’s most beloved styles among moms at Nordstrom, like HATCH’s light and airy cotton Boyfriend Shirt and the easy, breezy floral-printed Gemma Dress. One of the Duchess’ favorites is the brand’s black “Eliza” sheath dress, which she wore during her third trimester at a royal patronage appearance in January.

Not only has it become the go-to maternity brand for Meghan, but it has also racked up a long list of other Hollywood mom fans too, including Jessica Alba, Khloe Kardashian, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson Lily Aldridge (to name a few). In addition to its everyday staple pieces, the brand also sells a collection of clean beauty products like a sheet mask for your bump, stretch mark belly oil, and a soothing gel-based cream for your legs and feet.

HATCH is a part of Nordstrom’s Pop-In shop series, which rotates in new popular brands every month. This means HATCH will only be at the beloved retailer until May 19, though we have a feeling it’ll sell out much quicker since it has the royal stamp of approval. So, you’d better hurry if you want to snag something from the chic maternity line.

