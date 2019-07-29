Meghan Markle Wears a $3,980 Gucci Dress for Role as British Vogue Guest Editor

Meghan Markle made history as the first-ever guest editor of British Vogue’s September issue, and she chose a nearly $4,000 tweed Gucci dress for one of the first photos released from the historic edition.

After the Sussex Royal Instagram account confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex would be editing part of the issue, they released a photo of the cover, titled the “Forces of Change,” edition as well as a behind-the-scenes image of Meghan in the workroom of the Smart Works London office wearing the tweed Gucci frock, which will also appear inside the issue.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Channels Jackie O. in Retro Vintage Coat for Royal Christening

The checkered tweed Gucci design features a sleeveless silhouette, a grosgrain ribbon at the neck and a detachable rose brooch in an ivory hue with pastel pink and light blue embellished tweed accents throughout. Meghan’s dress is part of Gucci’s Resort 2019 collection, which includes other signature Gucci tweed items (and is currently sold at Net-a-porter.)

Image zoom Peter Lindbergh/PA Wire

Gucci is a high-fashion label we’ve seen Meghan wear time numerous times before, most recently at The Lion King premiere holding a Gucci clutch.

As the first-ever guest editor of the “Forces of Change” issue, Meghan sat down with former First Lady Michelle Obama to talk about motherhood and more. The magazine will also feature an interview between her husband Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall.

The cover highlights 15 women handpicked by The Duchess of Sussex, including Salma Hayek Pinault, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox and teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Among the women on the cover is a mirror to “include the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change,” British Vogue says in a statement.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Personal Connection to the Women Handpicked for Cover of Her British Vogue Issue

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” Meghan notes. “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Meghan has used her voice in publishing before with the lifestyle blog The Tig, which she ran prior to becoming a royal and letting go of it two years ago.

The “Forces of Change” issue hits newsstands on Aug. 2.