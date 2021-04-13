Meghan Markle’s Most Famous White Sneakers Are on Sale for 72 Hours

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Jessica Alba has worn white sneakers for years. So have Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez. In fact, name any celeb, any at all, and it's very likely they've repeatedly reached for their crisp white kicks. It makes sense: They're super versatile and easy to wear.
Finding a great pair of white sneakers might seem like an easy feat at first, but when you take into account the sheer number of options, that task becomes massively overwhelming. Celebs are a great source of inspiration when it comes to shoes, and while there are so many Hollywood-loved options to call out, we currently have our eyes on Meghan Markle-loved Veja sneakers that are on sale at Gilt for a mere 72 hours.
Veja's kicks, which are sustainable and supremely comfy, went viral after Markle wore them in 2018. It was the first pair of sneakers the former royal wore for a public outing. After the sighting, searches for Vejas skyrocketed, and the kicks were eventually crowned one of "the world's hottest" items of 2018 by Lyst.
It's not easy to get your hands on these in-demand kicks. Even three years after the initial It's not easy to get your hands on these in-demand kicks. Even three years after the initial sighting on Markle, interest in the sustainable sneakers remains strong. It's even rarer to get them on sale, but thanks to Gilt's treasure trove of deals that are exclusive to its members (it's free to sign up, FYI!), you can snag a pair for up to 20 percent off.
There are Markle's exact Veja V-10 sneakers she wore in 2018; this Nova option is also a must-buy thanks to the comfy, supportive insole and the rubber outsole that offers great traction
Regardless which pair you manage to get your hands on, you'll love them. Shop our favorite Vejas below. But hurry — these prices are good for 72 hours only.
Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com
Buy It! Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com
Buy It! Veja Leather Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com