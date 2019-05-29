Meghan Markle Once Called This Moisturizing Lip Treatment “The Very Best” — and Thousands of Nordstrom Shoppers Agree

Meghan Markle’s list of beauty must-haves goes on and on, but there are very few products she’s crowned “the very best” — and one of them is Fresh’s Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15. Prior to her Duchess days, she told Beauty Banter that it was one of her top five can’t-live-without beauty products.

“I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best,” she said of the lip treatment. “Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it.” And guess what? Tons of Nordstrom shoppers do, too. Nearly 1,800 of them gave it a five-star review on the retailer’s website — some even called it “lip heaven”.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But this is more than your average lip balm. The $24 lip treatment packs a mean dose of moisture to hydrate skin, all while protecting your pout from harmful UV rays and giving it a sheer, subtle tint of color. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils and sugars that retain moisture, the lip treatment claims to keep your lips feeling soft and supple for up to six hours — making it worth the higher price tag, according to customers. Plus, it comes in 13 gorgeous shades, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect match.

“It’s one of the products I am never without,” one reviewer wrote. “So much more than just a pricey lip balm. It really *is* a lip treatment. It truly keeps my lips moisturized all day. Love the hint of color as well.”

Like Meghan, shoppers have also raved that it keeps their lips feeling buttery-soft. “This lip treatment works wonders! I love love love how moisturized my lips stay and feel so soft,” another wrote. “It offers a nice subtle tint and is always my go-to when topping off a matte liquid lipstick!”

Hot off the heels of winter (and likely with dehydrated skin to show for it), you’ll definitely want to add this lip treatment to your bag ASAP. Since this versatile lip product includes SPF, it’s especially great to have on hand if you’re headed on a tropical vacation anytime soon — because yes, your lips can get sunburnt, too. Any type of praise from Meghan is enough to make us want to add it to our carts, but we’re even more convinced Fresh’s Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment deserves the crown after reading this customer review:

“I absolutely love this product. I have given up lipstick and only use Sugar. It keeps my lips moist and the color is subtle. I went on a trip with some girlfriends. They tried my Sugar and [four] or them purchased online, on the spot. It is the best.”

Nordstrom

Buy It! Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15, $24; nordstrom.com