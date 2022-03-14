Some of Meghan Markle's Favorite Madewell Styles Are on Sale Right Now — but Only for Members

Crafted from 100 percent premium cotton denim, the Madewell jean jacket has a tailored fit that will always be in style — and Meghan is proof. She's been wearing the jacket since as early as 2017 when she was filming Suits. It has an overall 4.5-star rating from customers who are impressed with everything from the cut down to the color of the jacket. One reviewer claims it's the perfect "wear with everything denim jacket." Madewell Insiders can score it for under $100 right now, but will want to hurry because sizes are selling out fast.