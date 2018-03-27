From her soft, undone waves to her natural makeup, Meghan Markle’s beauty routine appears to be effortless. The soon-to-be royal, who is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19th, has caught the attention of not just royal fanatics, but beauty lovers everywhere. And now, you can get a little closer to recreating her signature looks and skincare regimen, thanks to some insight from industry insiders on the star’s must-have products.

According to a source, there’s a rumor circling around the beauty world that the 36-year-old former Suits actress has a favorite lipstick shade from the pro’s eponymous cosmetics line. It’s the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a taupe-y nude shade that’s of course created in honor of — and named after — Victoria Beckham. Tilbury recently created a shade inspired by Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law as well, called “The Duchess”.

The insider says she’s also a fan of Japanese skincare brand Tatcha’s Rice Enzyme Powder, which is a powder formula that mixes with water to gently exfoliate the skin.

Courtesy

Markle has also shared her lip balm of choice, the Fresh Sugar lip balm in Candy. “I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best. Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it,” she once told Beauty Banter.

Courtesy

And when it comes to her perfect hair, she swears by every wave aficionado’s go-to spray. Markle told Birchbox, “There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me ‘flip back hard’ to give my hair a little extra bounce.”

So if it’s her skin or lipstick shade you’re after, these products are worth a try.