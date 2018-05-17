Meghan Markle-Loved Label Veronica Beard is Having a Major Spring Sale - Here's What to Buy!

Want to score a princess-worthy wardrobe on a real-person budget? Contemporary fashion label Veronica Beard is known for its elevated ready-to-wear pieces and cool-girl aesthetic and right now, they’re offering up a huge selection of their most popular styles for up to 50 percent off! Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing Veronica Beard as far back as 2016 (below) and was even featured on their blog as part of their “Movers & Shakers” Q&A back when she was starring in Suits and running her former lifestyle site The Tig. The brand’s refined tailoring and feminine silhouettes reflect an East Coast-meets-West Coast approach to style, so it’s comes as no surprise that Veronica Beard happens to be one of Meghan’s favorite brands.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Meghan was also seen in Veronica Beard’s black Adley Pants (you can shop a similiar style here) while on her first official visit to Edinburgh, Scotland in February where she paired the chic black trousers with a tartan wool and cashmere blend Burberry coat and Strathberry crossbody bag.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage

Thankfully, you don’t have to have to be a princess-to-be to shop the label’s chicest styles. Just add your favorite pieces to your shopping cart and the insanely awesome discount will be automatically applied for you – no special promo code needed!

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite pieces from Veronica Beard and more stylish selects for up to 50 percent off.

Bow Blouse

Buy It! Gamble Blouse, $198 (orig. $395); veronicabeard.com

Tailored Blazer

Buy It! Whit Blazer, $248 (orig. $495); veronicabeard.com

Floral Dress

Buy It! Tatum Dress, $417 (orig. $595); veronicabeard.com

Striped Sweater

Buy It! Dean Sweater, $175 (orig. $250); veronicabeard.com

Off-the-Shoulder Top

Buy It! Britta Top, $245 (orig. $350); veronicabeard.com