Meghan Markle's Best Fall Looks—and How to Copy Them for Less!

Here's how you can channel the Duchess of Sussex's chilly weather looks for a fraction of the price

Alex Warner
September 20, 2018 04:52 PM
Today was a big day for Meghan Markle—she hosted her first palace luncheon to celebrate the launch of a cookbook she helped create (her first project as a royal!). The Duchess of Sussex a blue Smythe coat over a black knit turtleneck bodysuit with a Misha Nonoo black pleated skirt and a pair of Sarah Flint pumps. 

Get the Look!

Smythe Wool Button-Front Jacket, $1,195; saksfifthavenue.com

T Tahari Tessa Bouclé Coat, $250; bloomingdales.com

J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat, $165.90 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com

Tuxe Bodywear Rebel in Black, $90; amazon.com

Luxespun High-Low Turtleneck Top, $42.50; bananarepublic.com

Alive and Kicking Black Sleeveless Turtleneck Top, $26; lulus.com

Misha Nonoo Saturday Skirt, $250; orchardmile.com

Pleated Tulle Midi Skirt, $118; bananarepublic.com

Halogen Metallic Pleat Midi Skirt, $79; nordstrom.com

Prada Suede Block-Hell 85mm, $630; bergdorfgoodman.com

Sam Edelman Junie Pumps, $120; shopbop.com

Olivia Suede Pumps, $89.50; factory.jcrew.com
September 20, 2018

Today was a big day for Meghan Markle—she hosted her first palace luncheon to celebrate the launch of a cookbook she helped create (her first project as a royal!). The Duchess of Sussex a blue Smythe coat over a black knit turtleneck bodysuit with a Misha Nonoo black pleated skirt and a pair of Sarah Flint pumps

Get the Look!

Smythe Wool Button-Front Jacket, $1,195; saksfifthavenue.com

T Tahari Tessa Bouclé Coat, $250; bloomingdales.com

J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat, $165.90 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com

Tuxe Bodywear Rebel in Black, $90; amazon.com

Luxespun High-Low Turtleneck Top, $42.50; bananarepublic.com

Alive and Kicking Black Sleeveless Turtleneck Top, $26; lulus.com

Misha Nonoo Saturday Skirt, $250; orchardmile.com

Pleated Tulle Midi Skirt, $118; bananarepublic.com

Halogen Metallic Pleat Midi Skirt, $79; nordstrom.com

Prada Suede Block-Hell 85mm, $630; bergdorfgoodman.com

Sam Edelman Junie Pumps, $120; shopbop.com

Olivia Suede Pumps, $89.50; factory.jcrew.com

The Duchess of Sussex broke her streak of all-black ensembles wearing a sleeveless, royal blue dress by designer Jason Wu to the 100 Years to Peace music gala. She paired it with embellished satin Aquazzura slingbacks, and carried a satin Dior clutch. 

Get the Look!

Felicity & Coco Ward Seamed Pencil Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Ruffled-Hem Sheath Dress, $86.99 (orig. $134); macys.com

John Zack Petite Ruffle Detail Fishtail Maxi Dress in Cobalt, $79; asos.com

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 90mm Suede Halter Pump, $645; bergdorfgoodman.com

Barneys New York Suede Slingback Pump, #325; barneys.com

Vince Camuto Suede Pointy Toe Slingback Pumps – Ampereta, $119; qvc.com

Michael Michael Kors Barbara Medium Envelope Clutch, $198; bloomingdales.com

Stuart Weitzman The Clutchpetite, $495; stuartweitzman.com

Ted Baker London Eveelyn Bow Satin Evening Bag, $99; nordstrom.com
September 6, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex broke her streak of all-black ensembles wearing a sleeveless, royal blue dress by designer Jason Wu to the 100 Years to Peace music gala. She paired it with embellished satin Aquazzura slingbacks, and carried a satin Dior clutch. 

Get the Look!

Felicity & Coco Ward Seamed Pencil Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Ruffled-Hem Sheath Dress, $86.99 (orig. $134); macys.com

John Zack Petite Ruffle Detail Fishtail Maxi Dress in Cobalt, $79; asos.com

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 90mm Suede Halter Pump, $645; bergdorfgoodman.com

Barneys New York Suede Slingback Pump, #325; barneys.com

Vince Camuto Suede Pointy Toe Slingback Pumps – Ampereta, $119; qvc.com

Michael Michael Kors Barbara Medium Envelope Clutch, $198; bloomingdales.com

Stuart Weitzman The Clutchpetite, $495; stuartweitzman.com

Ted Baker London Eveelyn Bow Satin Evening Bag, $99; nordstrom.com

Meghan accompanied Prince Harry to a pre-awards reception for the WellChild Awards in an all-black ensemble. The Duchess of Sussex paired an Altuzarra pant suit with a silk camisole, and carried a black clutch with gold chain details. 

Get the Look! 

Elie Tahari Alma Blazer, $199 (orig. $398); bloomingdales.com

J.Crew Parke Blazer, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Theory Demitria Admiral Crepe Flare Pants, $285; bloomingdales.com

Altuzarra Serge Flared Stretch-Wool Pants, $795; saksfifthavenue.com

Equipment Layla Cami, $98; shopbop.com

La Perla Silk Satin Camisole, $158; saksfifthavenue.com

Mes Demoiselles Alinea Deep Silk Camisole, $173; nordstrom.com

DKNY Chain Strap Envelope, $118.80 (orig. $198); macys.com

Rebecca Minkoff Love Crossbody With Chain, $325; rebeccaminkoff.com

Stella McCartney Falabella Shaggy Deer Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $845; nordstrom.com
September 4, 2018

Meghan accompanied Prince Harry to a pre-awards reception for the WellChild Awards in an all-black ensemble. The Duchess of Sussex paired an Altuzarra pant suit with a silk camisole, and carried a black clutch with gold chain details. 

Get the Look! 

Elie Tahari Alma Blazer, $199 (orig. $398); bloomingdales.com

J.Crew Parke Blazer, $148.50 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Theory Demitria Admiral Crepe Flare Pants, $285; bloomingdales.com

Altuzarra Serge Flared Stretch-Wool Pants, $795; saksfifthavenue.com

Equipment Layla Cami, $98; shopbop.com

La Perla Silk Satin Camisole, $158; saksfifthavenue.com

Mes Demoiselles Alinea Deep Silk Camisole, $173; nordstrom.com

DKNY Chain Strap Envelope, $118.80 (orig. $198); macys.com

Rebecca Minkoff Love Crossbody With Chain, $325; rebeccaminkoff.com

Stella McCartney Falabella Shaggy Deer Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $845; nordstrom.com

