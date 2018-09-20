Meghan Markle's Best Fall Looks—and How to Copy Them for Less!

The Duchess of Sussex broke her streak of all-black ensembles wearing a sleeveless, royal blue dress by designer Jason Wu to the 100 Years to Peace music gala. She paired it with embellished satin Aquazzura slingbacks, and carried a satin Dior clutch.
