Meghan Markle’s Favorite Everlane Tote Now Comes in a Mini Version — and It’s Tote-ally Adorable

Let us introduce you to your newest piece of arm candy

By Alex Warner
July 18, 2019 02:55 PM
Meghan Markle has a lot of handbags, but one we (and the rest of the Internet) have been particularly fond of since she first carried it is Everlane’s Day Market Tote. If you recall, pre-Duchess Meghan carried the spacious, premium Italian leather bag during her first official outing with Prince Harry at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in 2017.

As with most things she wears, the best-selling tote sold out almost instantly, leaving us wanting more — and Everlane heard our request and delivered. The ethical fashion brand just launched a similar version of Meghan’s beloved bag in a smaller size, known as The Day Tote Mini. Its sleek, clean lines and structured bodice still resemble that of its mother tote, but the bag now comes with an adjustable strap so you can wear it as a crossbody. Though it’s noticeably smaller than the Day Market Tote, it’s still surprisingly spacious and features an interior pocket to help you keep your essentials organized.

The new mini tote comes in three gorgeous hues including black, light taupe, and summer-fun lemon yellow. Plus, ringing in at $155, it’s totally affordable — especially for such a high-quality leather bag that would normally cost $300. In March, Everlane also released a slightly smaller, square version of Meghan’s beloved tote, aptly known as The Day Square Tote — so if you have a larger load to carry, this bag will be your go-to. The streamlined tote comes in black and the same cognac color Meghan carried and costs $165. 

If you’re in need of a new piece of arm candy, Everlane has tons of amazing options! But we suggest making the move on these gorgeous leather totes ASAP because they are sure to sell out fast — as does anything that has the royal stamp of approval. (P.S. Meghan’s Day Market Tote is officially back in stock, for now anyway!).

