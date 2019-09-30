Meghan Markle Just Wore a Pair of Everlane Flats That May Have a Special Meaning Behind Them

Meghan Markle is a flats fanatic!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off week two of their royal tour in South Africa — and it’s safe to say, Meghan has found her go-to footwear for the trip. Last week, she wore a pair of tan woven leather flats from Brother Vellies and a pair of oatmeal suede pointed-toe flats from Sam Edelman. She was also seen walking through the airport before traveling to Johannesburg with Baby Archie in tow wearing her beloved Birdies slipper flats.

So it comes as no surprise that she stepped out in yet another pair of adorable flats for her most recent outing. Meghan made a surprise appearance to visit Victoria Yards in Johannesburg wearing a pair of ruby red flats from Everlane, a sustainable brand we know the Duchess loves.

The Everlane flats she wore are known as The Editor Slingbacks, which seems like a fitting footwear option as Meghan recently guest edited the September issue of British Vogue. It has been thought that Meghan likes to send messages through the clothing she wears, so her shoes could be a sly allusion to that gig.

“I think our clothes are such a reflection of how we’re feeling,” she said in a 2015 interview with InStyle when discussing her Suits character, Rachel Zane.

As the month of September is coming to an end, it only makes sense that she would choose to wear Everlane’s The Editor Slingback flats — quite possibly as a subtle reminder to pick up the “Force for Change” issue. The pointed-toe flats have a sleek silhouette that resemble the brand’s popular Editor Heel. The flats version have a super low heel gives them just the right amount of pizzaz to dress up practically any outfit, plus they come in four gorgeous hues: mustard suede, black suede, rosewood suede, and persimmon suede (the color Meghan opted for).

The Editor Slingback flats retail for $155, and are somehow still available in all sizes in Meghan’s ruby red color (for now) — but they are selling fast. Scroll down the shop the eco-friendly flats before the Markle Sparkle sets in.

