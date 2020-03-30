Meghan Markle's Exact Everlane Styles Are All on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has couture gowns and high-end accessories at her fingertips, but that doesn’t mean her entire wardrobe is filled with pricey designer styles. We’ve seen her in everything from J.Crew denim dresses to Topshop blouses, but the one affordable brand that she reaches for time and time again seems to be Everlane.

Meghan carried the brand’s popular Day Market Tote when she made her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games back in 2017. And since then she has been seen wearing Everlane’s eco-friendly designs at least three more times.

Meghan was spotted in the brand’s Cashmere Crew Sweater while traveling at an airport and the Editor Slingback Flats while on tour in Johannesburg, South Africa. She also wore Everlane’s Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit while guest-editing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue.

If you’ve been looking to give your wardrobe a little Markle Sparkle, today is your lucky day! Everlane has just dropped a rare sale where everything on the website has been discounted by 25 percent — including four of the exact styles seen on Meghan.

But with prices this low and Meghan’s stamp of approval, these items are bound to sell out fast. Keep reading to shop all four of the Duchess-loved pieces, along with more discounted Everlane styles below.

