Meghan Markle Wore a $120 Everlane Jumpsuit to British Vogue's Photo Shoot — and It’s Somehow Still in Stock

Meghan Markle has always kept her finger on the pulse of fashion — so it only makes sense that she got to guest edit part of British Vogue’s September issue.

From Jason Wu to Stella McCartney to Givenchy, we’ve seen Meghan wear a number of high-end labels. So our hearts nearly skipped a beat when we discovered that she was wearing an actually affordable Everlane jumpsuit while filming the “Forces for Change” video for the issue. The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, and for a brief second, while talking to Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, she can be seen wearing a black V-neck jumpsuit with a knotted belt.

According to Duchess fashion fan account, Meghan’s Mirror (and a “special source”), she was wearing Everlane's Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, which was first introduced in May. Designed with a drapey silhouette and an adjustable tie waist, the jumpsuit is versatile enough to wear for every occasion (even shooting for Vogue). Plus, its wrinkle-resistant GoWeave fabric makes it easily packable for any destination. Best of all is the fact that this timeless, wide-leg jumpsuit is only $120 (much cheaper than the $3,980 tweed Gucci dress she wore for a photo will appear in the issue).

Image zoom Sussex Royal/Instagram

Meghan has been a longtime fan of the sustainable fashion brand, having carried its popular Day Market Tote on her first official outing with Prince Harry in 2017 — which sold out immediately after she was photographed with it. Somehow her Everlane jumpsuit is still available in most sizes (and those that are already sold out are expected to restock on September 1), so you’d better hurry if you want to snag it before the “Markle Effect” sets in. Scroll down to shop it!

Image zoom

Buy It! Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $120; everlane.com