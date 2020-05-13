Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you haven’t shopped Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale before, the concept is really cool. Basically, you’re given the option to pick between three tiers of discounts. For this jumpsuit, you can choose between 50 percent off, 40 percent off, and 30 percent off. When you choose a discount, it details exactly where your money is going for production and release of the item you’re buying. The more you pay, the more you’re helping Everlane in its efforts to be a sustainable fashion brand.

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale will be available as long as supplies last, but considering styles are selling out quickly, you’ll want to add these items to your cart sooner rather than later. With this Markle-approved jumpsuit marked down to just $60, though, we don’t need much convincing to hit “check out.”

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $60 (orig. $120); everlane.com