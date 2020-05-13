The Comfy Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Wore Twice Is 50% Off Right Now
Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale is back
As one of Everlane’s most famous fans, Meghan Markle has been spotted on more than one occasion wearing pieces by the ethical fashion brand. Most iconically, she’s worn the Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit in black twice: Once in a promotional video for an issue of British Vogue that she guest-edited, and again during a royal engagement in South Africa in September 2019.
Now, fans looking to emulate her casual summer style can do so for less Markle’s same jumpsuit in olive green is currently discounted up to 50 percent off as part of Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale. That means you can score the jumpsuit, which normally costs $120, for only $60.
If you haven’t shopped Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale before, the concept is really cool. Basically, you’re given the option to pick between three tiers of discounts. For this jumpsuit, you can choose between 50 percent off, 40 percent off, and 30 percent off. When you choose a discount, it details exactly where your money is going for production and release of the item you’re buying. The more you pay, the more you’re helping Everlane in its efforts to be a sustainable fashion brand.
Other items similar to the ones Markle has worn are part of the sale, too, including the The Editor Slingback flats (Markle wore these in red in South Africa) and the Cashmere Lantern Sweater (Markle wore a style with slimmer sleeves at an airport in 2019).
Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale will be available as long as supplies last, but considering styles are selling out quickly, you’ll want to add these items to your cart sooner rather than later. With this Markle-approved jumpsuit marked down to just $60, though, we don’t need much convincing to hit “check out.”
Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $60 (orig. $120); everlane.com
