Meghan Markle Majorly Upgraded Her Engagement Ring — Here’s How to Get Her Look for Less

By Alex Warner
June 27, 2019 01:53 PM
You don’t have to marry a prince to wear a royal-worthy rock on your finger! 

Ever since we caught a glimpse of Meghan Markle’s engagement ring circa November 2017, we’ve been obsessed with finding one for ourselves (no proposal necessary). So when we noticed that she recently made a major upgrade to the sparkling stunner, we sat up and took note.

Her original ring, which was designed by Prince Harry, features three stones set on a simple 14-karat yellow gold band. But during her Trooping the Colour appearance, royal fans noticed the Duchess’ trio of diamonds was set on a new, smaller, micro-pavé band (though the upgraded ring was actually first debuted along with baby Archie).

 

Meghan has been a longtime fan of delicate jewelry, and her new engagement ring band fits perfectly with her style. As it turns out, you don’t need a Duchess budget to score a similar ring for yourself. Whether you loved her original simple band or are digging her new micro-pavé band, we found tons of fun sparkling stunners inspired by Meghan’s new and former engagement ring that you can score for way less. 

Scroll down to shop them, including this gorgeous Nadri ring that’s nearly identical and only $60

 

