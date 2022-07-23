Meghan Markle Convinced Us We Need a Pair of Tailored Shorts for Summer
Meghan Markle's summer style is nothing short of spectacular, especially when trying to look fashionable and keep cool.
Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York City to give a special address at the United Nations in honor of Nelson Mandela Day. After the event, Meghan grabbed lunch with her friend and political activist Gloria Steinem at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo.
For the outing, she changed from her black dress into something a little more casual and breezy. Meghan wore a white button-down blouse tucked into a pair of long tailored shorts and accessorized with a cognac brown belt that matched her pointed-toe pumps and beaded clutch.
Shorts typically get a bad rap for being too casual to wear to work or other formal events, but Meghan's Bermuda style is ideal for any occasion. Hers have a chic, tailored silhouette that makes them elevated enough to wear to the office. What's more is that they have a looser fit around the legs that's an especially good choice for times when the temperatures are sweltering.
Shop Tailored Shorts Inspired by Meghan Markle:
- Belle Poque Wide-Leg Bermuda Shorts, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com
- Everlane The Tourist Short, $32 (orig. $65); everlane.com
- The Drop Salma Loose-Fit Pleated Long Walk Short, $44.90; amazon.com
- Madewell Midmont Pleated Shorts: Tencel Lyocell Edition, $49.99 (orig. $84.50); madewell.com
- Endless Rose Tailored High Waist Shorts, $70; nordstrom.com
- Madewell Clarke Pleated Shorts in Travel Linen-Blend, $74.99 (orig. $84.50); madewell.com
Not only are they work-appropriate, but they're also just really cute to wear to a nice lunch with friends (like Meghan showed), a summer soirée, or a sporting event. In fact, this isn't Meghan's first time opting for a longer shorts style. Back in May, she wore a flowy white pair with a black-and-white polka dot blouse to one of Prince Harry's polo matches.
If Meghan has inspired you to add tailored shorts to your summer wardrobe, we've rounded up a few budget-friendly pairs that remind us of hers, like this $27 option that looks nearly identical and even comes with a brown belt. There's also this relaxed-fitting pair from The Drop that are about the same length as Meghan's and are under $50, or these linen shorts from Madewell that are on sale right now.
Tailored shorts are a work wardrobe must-have, especially now that we've seen them on Meghan. Scroll down to add a pair to your rotation!
Buy It! Belle Poque Wide-Leg Bermuda Shorts, $19.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Everlane The Tourist Short, $32 (orig. $65); everlane.com
Buy It! The Drop Salma Loose-Fit Pleated Long Walk Short, $44.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell Midmont Pleated Shorts: Tencel Lyocell Edition, $49.99 (orig. $84.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Endless Rose Tailored High Waist Shorts, $70; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Clarke Pleated Shorts in Travel Linen-Blend, $74.99 (orig. $84.50); madewell.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Meghan Markle Convinced Us We Need a Pair of Tailored Shorts for Summer
- Jennifer Lopez Paired a $2,290 Dress with $55 Flip Flops for a PDA-Packed Paris Park Date with Ben Affleck
- This One-Shoulder Jumpsuit 'Looks and Feels Expensive,' According to Shoppers — and It's Just $34 Right Now
- This Slim Wallet Makes Shopping and Traveling So Much Easier, According to Shoppers — and It's Just $10