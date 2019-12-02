PSA: This Meghan Markle-Loved Denim Brand Has Tons of Jeans on Sale for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their public debut in 2017, and there’s one detail people still aren’t over from that day: The former Suits star’s outfit. She kept it real and low-key for the outing, opting for distressed denim, a white button-up, and flats. Now, whenever Meghan wears jeans, the sartorial world starts buzzing — and said buzz is about to get even louder, because one Meghan-loved denim brand is slashing its prices as part of Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale.

While some of Meghan’s closet favorites (a.k.a. Gianvito Rossi heels or Alexander Wang dresses) may not be as attainable, a good pair of jeans from DL1961, one of her go-to brands, is the exception. The sustainable denim label’s jeans are generally affordable and require little thought to style — not to mention, your denim drawer can never be too full.

Based on past sightings, it seems that Meghan favors cropped skinny jeans. Case in point: She’s worn DL1961’s Emma Low-Rise Skinny jeans on two separate occasions this year, first while on an official tour of South Africa in September, and again for the opening of Luminary Bakery in London in November.

While Markle’s exact wash of choice isn’t currently on sale, her preferred style (i.e., the Emma Ankle Skinny) is — and it’s marked down a whopping 40 percent in Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale right now. If you’re not really a skinny jeans person, though, don’t fret, because plenty of other cuts are also discounted at Nordstrom today Refresh your wardrobe and emulate Meghan’s style by shopping the royal-approved denim brand, below — just remember that prices go back up tonight!

