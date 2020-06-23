The Sculpting Jeans Meghan Markle Loves Are on Major Sale at Amazon

Shop her exact style and more flattering denim from DL1961 for up to 50 percent off

When you think about Meghan Markle and denim, the light wash skinny jeans that she wore when she made her “relationship debut” with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017 probably come to mind. But the Duchess of Sussex has another pair of stylish jeans in her arsenal that she’s low-key worn on repeat since last year — and they’re currently up to 50 percent off at Amazon’s Big Style Sale.

Who doesn’t love a pair of jeans that’s soft, comfortable, and ultra-flattering? We know we do, and that’s precisely what you get from DL1961 Emma Skinny Jeans, which Meghan has turned to on multiple occasions. Made from a unique “Instasculpt” fabric blend of cotton, polyester, and lycra that enhances your curves, lifts your bum, and slims your legs, they have everything you could want in a pair of jeans and more. It’s no wonder Meghan wore them while on a royal tour in Africa last year and again when she made a surprise visit to the Luminary Bakery in London last November.

If you’re looking to get your butt into a pair of these comfy skinny jeans, you’re in luck: During the Amazon Big Style Sale, you can score them starting at just $61 in over 30 different washes. “I love DL1961. The stretch in Emma is great!” one shopper wrote. “It fits my waist and hips so comfortably, that I’m only buying this brand for jeans.”

We especially love the jeans in the dark Walton wash, which is similar to the wash that Markle wore. But no matter which you choose, you're sure to love the way the DL1961 Emma Skinny Jeans look and feel — especially when you get them at such an incredible price.

