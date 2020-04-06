Meghan Markle Once Deemed This Luxury Mascara Her Favorite (and It’s on Sale)

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

It’s likely you haven’t put on a full face of makeup in weeks — and your skin is probably thanking you for that — but one staple that you should always have within reach for days when you want to feel a bit more put together (or more selfie-ready) is a good tube of mascara.

The small-but-mighty makeup bag must-have is foolproof to use and takes very little time to apply. And while there are a plethora of products to pick from within that category (mascaras run the gamut from ultra-lengthening to volumizing), we think that Meghan Markle’s once-hailed favorite, the Diorshow Iconic High Definition Lash Curler Mascara, is among the best in the business.

We’re not sure if the Dior buy, which Markle called out during a 2014 interview with Allure, still reigns as her most-loved mascara (though we’d be surprised if it wasn’t at least in her top five), but we do know that it’s a favorite among Nordstrom shoppers. Customer reviews mention its ability to curl, lengthen, and volumize — a triple threat of a mascara.

Buy It! Diorshow Iconic High Definition Lash Curler Mascara, $25.08 (orig. $29.50); nordstrom.com

The top-selling Markle-approved makeup essential typically retailers for $29.50, which may be more than you’d like to dish out right now. That said, Nordstrom just served up a platter of unexpected beauty deals as part of its latest surprise sale, and the Diorshow mascara is included. That means it’s marked down to $25.08, but only until Tuesday.

If you want long, voluminous, and curled lashes like the ones Markle sports on the regular, then you’ll want to scoop up the Dior mascara before the sale ends tomorrow. Trust: Your co-workers will think you’re wearing fake lashes during your next Zoom meeting — and you don’t have to let them in on your lash secret.

