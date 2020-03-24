Meghan Markle’s Denim J.Crew Shirtdress Is Finally Back (but It’s About to Sell Out Again)

Image zoom TPN/Getty

Let’s take a trip down memory lane back to September 2019, when Meghan Markle attended the U.S. Open to cheer on her dear friend, Serena Williams, with perfectly wavy hair, glowing skin, and a denim J.Crew shirtdress. While her beauty look is achievable with a few key makeup tools, recreating Markle’s exact outfit has not been that simple: As per usual, the denim midi sold out minutes after she was seen in it.

Fast forward to today, and that famous denim dress that we’re deeming a year-round staple is back in stock — and that’s not even the best part. The cherry on top of the latest Markle-approved restock news is that it’s on super sale. The denim shirtdress typically retails for $118, was marked down to $78.99, and now qualifies for J.Crew’s current promotion for an extra 40 percent off. Crunch those numbers, and you get down to $47.39, which makes this Markle-approved fashion find one of the most affordable out there.

Image zoom Clive Brunskill/Getty

Buy It! J.Crew Denim Shirtdress With Tie Belt, $47.39 (orig. $118); jcrew.com

The J.Crew denim dress is inherently simple with its easygoing silhouette and fitted waist. That means you can style it in a plethora of ways, whether that’s with crisp white sneakers, lace-up espadrilles, or a cool pair of cowboy boots. On chiller days, you can layer the dress on top of a long-sleeve turtleneck or simply throw your favorite leather moto jacket over it. As you can see, the styling possibilities are endless.

If you’re looking for an easy, wear-everywhere dress that won’t burn a hole in your bank account but is still Markle-approved, we’ve officially found it at J.Crew. Shop the versatile shirtdress while you can below. (Need even more budget-friendly inspiration from her closet? That dreamy Topshop Organza Sleeve Blouse she recently wore is back in stock in some sizes.)

Image zoom

Buy It! J.Crew Denim Shirtdress With Tie Belt, $47.39 (orig. $118); jcrew.com

