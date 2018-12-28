Meghan Markle's Beloved Handbag Brand Is Finally Available at Nordstrom (and It's Actually Affordable)

Since she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has brands itching to be worn by her — because every time she does, the pieces sell out immediately. So, any time something she’s worn becomes available to us (especially when it’s at one of our favorite retailers) we sit down and take note. And we’re here to tell you that one of her favorite luxury handbag brands, DeMellier, just landed at Nordstrom!

In case you need a refresher, Meghan carried this gorgeous green DeMellier Mini Venice Grained Leather crossbody during an outing in Cardiff, Wales with Prince Harry in January (months before they were married and expecting). She wore an all-black ensemble, so the pop of green really caught our eye and had us reaching for our wallets. Each DeMellier handbag is crafted with Italian leather and symbolizes a mix of heritage but with a modern twist. The brand’s mission is to create handbags of the highest quality, but in a non-Duchess’ price range (i.e. under $500, which is an amazing price for a quality bag).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Even better? For every bag purchased, DeMellier funds a set of life-saving vaccines and treatments for a child in need. So it’s no wonder tons of other celebs love the brand, too, including Princess Beatrice, Beyonce, Emily Blunt, and Pippa Middleton (to name a few).

Meghan’s exact Mini Venice crossbody is currently available on Nordstrom in a beautiful blush color for under $400. But, like with anything Meghan wears, we’re sure these gorgeous luxury handbags will sell out fast — especially since they’re all so affordable in comparison. Keep scrolling to see all the Duchess-approved DeMellier handbags you can score at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom

Buy It! DeMellier Mini Venice Grained Leather Crossbody Bag, $395; nordstrom.com

Buy It! DeMellier Manhattan Grained Leather Crossbody Bag, $295; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! DeMellier Naples Leather Shoulder Bag, $395; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! DeMellier Mini Oslo Leather Shoulder Bag, $385; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! DeMellier Oslo Leather Shoulder Bag, $455; nordstrom.com