5 Chic Dark Nail Polishes Inspired by Meghan Markle's Royal Rule-Breaking Beauty Moment

Since officially marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle hasn’t been afraid to break royal style protocol, whether it’s wearing black and navy together or showing her arms at her Trooping the Colour debut. And things were no different when she strayed away from the standard of delicate, translucent nail shades — previously set by the Queen and Kate Middleton — when she presented Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy (and her wedding dress designer!) – with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award Monday night at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Instead, Meghan opted to match her one shoulder Givenchy gown to her nails by wearing dark polish on her tips for her unannounced appearance at the fashion award show.

Though it’s an unofficial rule, it is widely known that the Queen finds colorful nail polish distracting. Bright hues are not banned for the royals, but nude colors are a more practical choice for official engagements (Essie’s “Ballet Slippers has her stamp of approval). In the past, Kate has worn a bright red pedicure on her feet, but has yet to be seen in public with a colorful manicure like Meghan.

If you’re ready to rock a bold, dark polish like Meghan instead of neutral nails, try one of these deep, rich shades below!

