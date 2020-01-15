Meghan Markle Is Officially Obsessed With This Cuyana Tote Bag

Image zoom The Image Direct

Despite the whirlwind of recent events, Meghan Markle is continuing her charity work in Canada and still managing to give us major fashion inspo!

Five days after announcing she and Prince Harry would be stepping back as “senior members of the royal family,” Meghan boarded a seaplane that took her to the Vancouver Women’s Center. She looked extra warm bundled up in a Barbour coat, black scarf, and Le Chameau boots. However, the piece we were most excited about was her gorgeous black leather tote bag from Cuyana, which looks much more expensive than the $195 it actually costs.

What makes this classic carryall so modern is its ability to structurally transform its shape: There are interior lateral ties that, when looped into a bow, create an unexpected silhouette out of the bag’s sleek premium Italian pebbled leather. As for the interior, it’s lined with a soft microsuede and has a slit pocket for your laptop and a zippered one for loose items like your keys, wallet, and phone.

If her black Cuyana tote looks familiar, it’s because she carried the same one to Wimbledon in July to support her friend Serena Williams. Meghan even reportedly gifted the tote to her baby shower guests, including Williams, Priyanka Chopra, and Amal Clooney.

But her love for the ethical fashion brand doesn’t stop with this one bag: The duchess actually owns two other Cuyana bags. She carried its Mini Chain Saddle bag before departing from Australia in 2018 (the style is no longer available, but this one is very similar), and she also brought her Le Sud Weekender tote to NYC for her baby shower (it’s now sold out, but here’s another comparable option).

It’s safe to say Meghan may be a little obsessed — and so are we. Whether you’re looking for a new tote bag for work or a good everyday carryall, we suggest scooping up Meghan’s Cuyana tote before it sells out (which we know is very likely).

Buy It! Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote, $195; cuyana.com