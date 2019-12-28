Meghan Markle Always Wears This Brand on Special Occasions (and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom)

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Christmas may be over, but end-of-season sales are just getting started — and that, dear readers, is like Christmas all over again. Brands are releasing some of the absolute best markdowns of the year, which means it’s time to grab your credit card and gift yourself some fresh finds before the decade ends.

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is causing quite a stir in the shopping world because, well, there are just so many amazing markdowns. We sifted through the more than 20,000 fashion offerings the department store has discounted for the bi-annual event and filtered out the must-buy pieces you shouldn’t sleep on — and they’re all from Club Monaco.

The Canadian-founded brand makes elevated staples perfect for the working woman. But perhaps more importantly is the fact that it’s been worn by Meghan Markle on more than one occasion. The duchess opted for Club Monaco for a surprise visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in 2018, donned the label again for Charlie van Straubenzee’s wedding (which happened to coincide with her 37th birthday), and sported a Club Monaco dress when she introduced baby Archie to Desmond Tutu.

RELATED: Archie Just Wore This Royal-Loved Brand — and Tons of Its Adorable Pieces Are on Sale at Nordstrom

When Meghan steps out for a special event, she tends to favor Club Monaco pieces — a styling decision that speaks volumes to the brand’s aesthetic and appeal. You can find sophisticated essentials that are great for nearly everything, whether that’s a work presentation or your best friend’s summer wedding. And while most of the clothes err on the pricier side, some seriously pretty options are on major sale at Nordstrom right now.

From a lavender suit that’s perfect for a job interview (and 40 percent off!) to a dreamy silk chiffon dress that’s already in this writer’s shopping cart, shop 10 Club Monaco pieces that have Meghan written all over them.

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Esquinah Reversible Double Knit Cashmere Blend Sweater, $209.40 (orig. $349); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Dot Pattern Tie Back Sleeveless Silk Chiffon Dress, $197.40 (orig. $329); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Bell Sleeve Wool Blend Sweater, $158.80 (orig. $198.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Double Face Oversize Cardigan, $238.80 (orig. $398); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Long Blouson Sleeve Silk Top, $137.40 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Petrah Stretch Pants, $151.60 (orig. $189.50); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Sidra Double Breasted Suit Jacket, $197.40 (orig. $329); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Basket Weave Trousers, $137.40 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Button Cuff Cashmere Sweater, $231.20 (orig. $289); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Club Monaco Textured Wrap Coat, $227.40 (orig. $379); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.