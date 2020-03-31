Image zoom Toby Melville - Pool/Getty

Dressing like Meghan Markle doesn’t have to be outlandishly expensive. The former royal is known for her personal style that’s a mix of couture and cult-favorite brands: She’s worn everything from the super expensive Self Portrait and Gucci to the more budget-friendly Everlane and Cuyana. Sometimes, clothing she’s been spotted in goes on sale as well — for instance, the Club Monaco Dremah dress, which she wore during her 2019 tour of South Africa with Prince Harry and their son Archie. Normally priced at $289, it’s currently only $173.80 at Nordstrom as part of its spring sale.

Markle was pictured in numerous pictures in September 2019 wearing the Dremah dress, primarily while holding her son Archie and meeting with South African officials.

The style on sale at Nordstrom is actually the dark blue version of the dress (Markle wore the white version), but you’ll still be able to emulate her style by pairing it with navy heels and a sleek updo. Sizes range from 000 to 12, and the dress is made of 100 percent silk. The top layer is sheer, and the slip underneath is removable for easier cleaning. It also has pockets, which, if you wear dresses often, you know are very important.

Buy It! Club Monaco Dremah Silk Midi Dress, $173.40 (orig. $289); nordstrom.com

This isn’t the first time she’s worn clothes by Club Monaco. In 2018, she wore the brand’s colorblock Shoanah dress to a wedding, and later that year she wore the Daylina coat and Sallyet dress while promoting her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Kitchen. Clearly, she’s a fan.

It’s unclear how long Nordstrom’s spring sale will last, so you’ll need to act fast to ensure you take full advantage of the 40 percent discount on Meghan’s dress right now.

