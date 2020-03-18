The Everyday Lipstick That Meghan Markle Loves Is Surprisingly on Sale

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Nordstrom surprised shoppers today by unveiling a sale that, at this time, has no end date in sight. A quick scroll through the discounted options — which, by the way, is nearly everything the site has to offer — makes one thing very clear: These are some of the best markdowns the department store has had in a long time. The sale features many things that are rarely (if ever) discounted, including a lipstick that’s been rumored to be one of Meghan Markle’s go-to for years.

Markle goes the no-makeup-makeup route more often than not. Most of her beauty looks incorporate a swipe of mascara, a bit of blush, and a nude, mauve-y lipstick that’s been said to be Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Very Victoria, a best-selling Nordstrom beauty buy that hardly ever goes on sale — but right now, it’s marked down by 25 percent.

The pair-with-everything lipstick that likely has Markle’s stamp of approval (along with that of more than 500 Nordstrom shoppers) boasts a buildable, long-lasting, and hydrating formula — a true triple threat for your pout. But best of all? Per the product description, it also features “3D glow pigments to create lips that appear wider and fuller.” How’s that for a game-changing lipstick?

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, $25.50 (orig. $34); nordstrom.com

Markle rarely strays away from a muted lipcolor, and there’s a reason for that. “The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it,” Daniel Martin, the duchess’ friend and wedding makeup artist, told PEOPLE in 2018. “She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything.”

That’s exactly why the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick is the ideal pick. You can amp up the mauve-y color with a few extra swipes, and you don’t have to worry about it budging during the day because of its long-lasting, moisturizing formula. Plus, now that it’s on sale, there’s no better time to test it out for yourself — this beauty obsessive writer certainly will be.

