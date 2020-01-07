Meghan Markle Is Back! And Her Gorgeous Camel Coat Has Us Swooning

The Sussexes have officially returned to their royal duties — and Meghan Markle brought her fashion A-game!

After nearly two long months without a royal engagement (or a dose of Duchess style inspo) for us to swoon over, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their first appearance of 2020 to visit Canada House in London. The Duchess stunned in a monochromatic ensemble featuring a light brown turtleneck sweater tucked into a deep brown silk midi skirt from Vince with a pair of matching rust-brown Jimmy Choo pumps. But what really caught our attention was the fact that she was wearing yet another gorgeous camel coat.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Since becoming a royal, Meghan has donned at least four different earthy beige-toned outerwear stunners (evidence, below) — so we’re officially crowning her the queen of camel coats. What’s great about this style is that it can elevate any outfit, which she has clearly proven by wearing it over everything from a little black dress and pumps to leggings and sneakers. Its neutral color and classic style will transcend time, making it the ultimate versatile piece to have hanging in your winter weather wardrobe.

Image zoom Getty; Shutterstock; Gotham/GC Images; Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan’s exact Reiss camel coat may cost nearly $700, but you don’t have to shell out all that money to steal her style. And since she’s convinced us we need a camel coat ASAP, we rounded up six lookalikes that are nearly identical but cost a fraction of the price; they start at just $70. Keep scrolling to shop them!

