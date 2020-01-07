Meghan Markle Is Back! And Her Gorgeous Camel Coat Has Us Swooning

So we found six lookalikes to steal her style

By Alex Warner
January 07, 2020 02:16 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Sussexes have officially returned to their royal duties — and Meghan Markle brought her fashion A-game! 

After nearly two long months without a royal engagement (or a dose of Duchess style inspo) for us to swoon over, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their first appearance of 2020 to visit Canada House in London. The Duchess stunned in a monochromatic ensemble featuring a light brown turtleneck sweater tucked into a deep brown silk midi skirt from Vince with a pair of matching rust-brown Jimmy Choo pumps. But what really caught our attention was the fact that she was wearing yet another gorgeous camel coat. 

Chris Jackson/Getty
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Since becoming a royal, Meghan has donned at least four different earthy beige-toned outerwear stunners (evidence, below) — so we’re officially crowning her the queen of camel coats. What’s great about this style is that it can elevate any outfit, which she has clearly proven by wearing it over everything from a little black dress and pumps to leggings and sneakers. Its neutral color and classic style will transcend time, making it the ultimate versatile piece to have hanging in your winter weather wardrobe.  

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Brown Satin Skirt Is the Only Thing We Want to Wear Right Now

Getty; Shutterstock; Gotham/GC Images; Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan’s exact Reiss camel coat may cost nearly $700, but you don’t have to shell out all that money to steal her style. And since she’s convinced us we need a camel coat ASAP, we rounded up six lookalikes that are nearly identical but cost a fraction of the price; they start at just $70. Keep scrolling to shop them! 

Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K Women’s Winter Coat Elegant Notched Lapel Double Breasted Trench Coat, $70.99–$71.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women’s Single Breasted Wool Coat with Notch Collar, $113.34–$190 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com 

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Single Breast Wool Blend Jacket, $119.60 (orig. $299); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Paige Wool Blend Reefer Coat, $164.90 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com

Mango

Buy It! Belted Wool Coat, $229.99; mango.com

Bloomingdales

Buy It! Sandro Braven Double-Breasted Coat, $365 (orig. $730); bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.